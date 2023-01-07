Okkadu Box Office Collection: Superstar Mahesh Babu's Iconic Film Does Wonders After Re-Release!

Superstar
Mahesh
Babu's
first-ever
blockbuster
film
Okkadu,
written
and
directed
by
Gunasekhar,
hit
the
screens
at
select
places
on
January
7
for
a
re-release.
The
re-release
trend
in
Tollywood
began
with
Mahesh
Babu's
Pokiri
being
the
first
one
to
be
played
on
the
multiplex
screen
with
a
revised
technical
improvisation
of
the
4K
viewing
experience.
The
movie
outshone
itself
after
the
re-release
two
decades
later.
Okkadu
is
considered
the
biggest
hit
of
Mahesh
Babu,
making
him
a
superstar
and
rendering
him
an
image
until
Pokiri
by
Puri
Jagannath
happened
in
2006.
Fans
of
the
Superstar
have
reveled
in
the
re-release
fest
and
theatres
reverberated
with
whistles
and
cheers
with
many
fans
throwing
flowers
and
shredded
papers
at
the
screen.
Okkadu
stars
Bhumika
Chawla,
Prakash
Raj,
Mukesh
Rishi,
Telangana
Sakunthala,
Chandra
Mohan,
Paruchuri
Venkateswara
Rao
Ajay,
Dharmavarapu
Subramanyam,
Achyuth,
MS
Narayana,
Gundu
Hanumantha
Rao,
and
Geeta
among
others
in
pivotal
roles.
Okkadu
Mahesh
Babu
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
The
movie
made
a
huge
profit
of
about
Rs
5
Crore
on
re-release
day.
The
movie
was
released
to
421
shows
and
the
occupancy
was
about
70
%.
Mahesh
Babu
proved
again
his
Superstardom
with
#Okkadu
Re
release,
The
movie
opens
with
very
good
occupancies
despite
of
pre
Sankranthi
period!!
Okkadu
bagged
as
many
as
eight
Nandi
awards
and
four
Filmfare
awards.
The
movie
set
a
benchmark
for
romantic
action
genre
films
in
Tollywood.
It
was
remade
in
Tamil,
Kannada,
Bengali,
Hindi,
Odia,
and
Sinhala.
MS
Raju
bankrolled
the
movie
under
the
Sumanth
Art
Productions
banner
and
was
first
released
in
the
year
2003
on
January
15
for
Sankranthi.
Mani
Sharma
composed
the
film's
background
score
and
tunes
while
A
Sreekar
Prasad
edited
the
film.