Okkadu Box Office Collection: Superstar Mahesh Babu's Iconic Film Does Wonders After Re-Release!

Superstar Mahesh Babu's first-ever blockbuster film Okkadu, written and directed by Gunasekhar, hit the screens at select places on January 7 for a re-release. The re-release trend in Tollywood began with Mahesh Babu's Pokiri being the first one to be played on the multiplex screen with a revised technical improvisation of the 4K viewing experience.

The movie outshone itself after the re-release two decades later. Okkadu is considered the biggest hit of Mahesh Babu, making him a superstar and rendering him an image until Pokiri by Puri Jagannath happened in 2006.

Fans of the Superstar have reveled in the re-release fest and theatres reverberated with whistles and cheers with many fans throwing flowers and shredded papers at the screen.

Okkadu stars Bhumika Chawla, Prakash Raj, Mukesh Rishi, Telangana Sakunthala, Chandra Mohan, Paruchuri Venkateswara Rao Ajay, Dharmavarapu Subramanyam, Achyuth, MS Narayana, Gundu Hanumantha Rao, and Geeta among others in pivotal roles.

The movie made a huge profit of about Rs 5 Crore on re-release day. The movie was released to 421 shows and the occupancy was about 70 %.

Mahesh Babu proved again his Superstardom with #Okkadu Re release, The movie opens with very good occupancies despite of pre Sankranthi period!! — TrackTollywood (@TrackTwood) January 7, 2023

Okkadu bagged as many as eight Nandi awards and four Filmfare awards. The movie set a benchmark for romantic action genre films in Tollywood. It was remade in Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, Hindi, Odia, and Sinhala.

MS Raju bankrolled the movie under the Sumanth Art Productions banner and was first released in the year 2003 on January 15 for Sankranthi. Mani Sharma composed the film's background score and tunes while A Sreekar Prasad edited the film.