Superstar Mahesh Babu Thanks Wife Namrata Shirodkar For 'Uplifting Him' In A Sweet Note On Her 51st Birthday!

Superstar
Mahesh
Babu
has
always
been
open
about
how
his
wife
Namrata
Shirodkar
plays
a
key
role
in
his
success,
day
in
and
day
out.
The
suave
actor
is
active
on
social
media
and
makes
it
a
point
to
mention
his
dear
wife
Namrata
and
children
on
appropriate
occasions.
Marking
Namrata's
51st
birthday,
Mahesh
Babu
wished
her
by
writing
a
cute
message
that
screams
respect
and
love.
He
joined
a
never-seen-before
picture
of
Namrata
posing
stylishly
along
with
the
note.
Mahesh
Babu
&
Namrata
Shirodkar
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
The
actor
wrote
on
his
Instagram
and
Twitter,
"Happy
birthday
NSG
(Namrata
Shirodkar
Ghattamaneni)!
Thank
you
for
putting
things
in
perspective...
for
lifting
me
up
and
for
being
you
always!
❤️❤️❤️," Mahesh
Babu
wrote.
"
(sic)
The
couple
who
played
the
lead
roles
in
Vamsi,
a
2000
Telugu
film
later
got
married
in
2005,
following
several
years
of
getting
to
know
each
other.
Mahesh
Babu
is
reportedly
four
years
younger
than
Namrata
who
began
her
career
as
a
model.
Their
marriage
became
a
sensation
back
then
due
to
the
age
factor,
the
northern-southern
nativity,
etc.
Namrata
is
the
winner
of
Femina
Miss
India
1993,
Femina
Miss
India
Universe
1993,
and
Femina
Miss
India
Asia
1993.
She
is
best
known
for
her
roles
in
Hindi
films
Kachche
Dhaahe,
Pukar,
and
others.
Namrata
Shirodkar
&
Mahesh
Babu
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
She
also
acted
alongside
Megastar
Chiranjeevi
in
a
socio
fantasy
movie
Anji.
After
marriage,
Namrata
discontinued
acting
but
plays
the
most
important
role
in
Mahesh's
career.
The
former
actress
reportedly
looks
after
Mahesh's
styling,
costumes,
endorsements,
assignments,
production
house,
and
charitable
trust.
Namrata
and
Mahesh
are
parents
to
Gautham
Ghattamaneni
and
Sitara
Ghattamaneni.
On
the
work
front,
Mahesh
Babu
is
now
part
of
Trivikram
Srinivas'
directorial
referred
to
as
SSMB
28,
produced
by
Haarika
and
Hassine
Creations
banner.
Pooja
Hegde,
Dhamaka
girl
Sreeleela
are
the
confirmed
female
leads
in
the
movie.
Musician
S
Thaman
will
score
the
entire
sound
track
and
tunes
for
the
project.
The
movie
is
going
to
have
the
longest
shooting
schedule
owing
to
several
delays
in
production
so
far.
Story first published: Sunday, January 22, 2023, 12:08 [IST]