Thalapathy Vijay MIA As His Debut Vaarasudu Hit The Screens In Telugu; Movie Buffs Are Unmoved!

Vaarasudu,
the
Telugu
version
of
Varisu
starring
Thalapathy
Vijay
released
all
over
the
world
in
Telugu
on
January
14.
The
movie
marks
the
Telugu
debut
of
Vijay
and
is
directed
by
Vamshi
Paidipally.
The
movie
received
a
divided
response
from
fans
and
movie
critics
alike
at
the
box
office.
There
were
several
issues
around
Vaarasudu's
release
in
Andhra
Pradesh
and
Telangana.
The
makers
initially
wanted
to
release
both
versions
on
January
11,
as
a
Pongal
release.
But
unfortunately,
due
to
the
biggest
releases
in
Telugu-
Veera
Simha
Reddy
and
Waltair
Veerayya,
Dil
Raju
came
out
with
an
announcement
about
Vaarasudu's
postponement.
However,
amid
all
this
chaos,
the
movie's
lead
actor
Vijay,
who
is
referred
to
as
Thalapathy,
didn't
take
active
participation
in
promoting
his
first
Telugu
film.
Producer
Dil
Raju
is
facing
flak
for
it.
He
never
took
part
in
any
event
or
addressed
interviews
concerning
Vaarasudu,
which
ultimately
didn't
go
down
well
with
the
people
of
Telugu.
While
they
are
already
busy
with
super
duper
mass
action
films
of
veteran
actors
Nandamuri
Balakrishna
and
megastar
Chiranjeevi,
Vaarasudu
was
calmly
ignored.
Telugu
movie
fans
are
upset
about
the
same
and
took
to
social
media
handles
to
express
their
opinion.
They
pointed
out
that
Telugu
people
don't
care
for
Vaarasudu
in
retaliation
for
the
actor's
behaviour.
Check
out
some
tweets
here:
Vaarasudu
is
co-written
by
Ahishor
Solomon
and
Hari
along
with
Vamshi
Paidipally.
The
movie's
cinematography
was
handled
by
Karthik
Palani
and
KL
Praveen
worked
as
its
editor.
S
Thaman
composed
the
film's
background
score
and
tunes.
The
movie
shot
as
a
bilingual
was
made
on
a
budget
of
Rs
280
Crore
by
Dil
Raju
and
Sirish
under
the
Sri
Venkateswara
Creations
and
PVP
Cinema
banners.
So
far,
the
movie
is
estimated
to
have
collected
about
Rs
100
Crore.
Story first published: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 14:18 [IST]