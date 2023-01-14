Vaarasudu Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download
Since the buzz wasn't adequate to generate interest among the Telugu viewers, adding to the local releases like Veera Simha Reddy and Waltair Veerayya, Vaarasudu opened to a disastrous day at the box office.
Thalapathy
Vijay's
latest
family
action
drama
Varisu
AKA
Vaarasudu,
written
and
directed
by
Vamshi
Paidipally
hit
the
screens
all
over
the
Telugu-speaking
states
and
in
overseas
on
January
14.
The
movie's
Tamil
version
was
released
on
January
11
worldwide
to
a
divided
response
from
fans
and
critics.
The
movie
is
Vijay's
Tollywood
debut
and
director's
Tamil
debut.
Vaarasudu
Vijay
Vijay's
Varisu
is
the
story
of
Vijay
Rajendran,
the
scion
of
a
big
business
magnate.
For
his
refusal
to
take
up
the
business
as
CEO,
he
gets
banished
from
the
household
containing
two
elder
brothers-Srikanth
and
Shaam,
and
their
families.
The
Vaarasudu
comes
back
after
seven
years
to
find
that
his
father
is
battling
to
live
with
cancer
and
takes
up
the
CEO
chair
unwillingly
but
to
the
disappointment
of
his
two
elder
brothers.
The
antagonist
in
the
film
was
joined
by
his
brothers
who
plot
to
bring
Vijay
down.
How
Vijay
faces
the
challenges
and
keeps
his
family
together
is
all
about
Vaarasudu.
There
is
a
grave
disadvantage
for
the
film
in
the
Telugu
region
as
it
was
released
in
Tamil
a
couple
of
days
earlier.
Since
the
buzz
wasn't
adequate
to
generate
interest
among
the
Telugu
viewers,
adding
to
the
local
releases
like
Veera
Simha
Reddy
and
Waltair
Veerayya,
Vaarasudu
opened
to
a
disastrous
day
at
the
box
office.
Ranjithame
The
Telugu
version
of
the
movie,
however,
got
leaked
within
hours
of
its
theatrical
release.
The
high-quality
version
of
the
pirated
movie
is
available
on
the
internet,
courtesy
of
several
illegal
websites.
Vaarasudu
was
made
available
to
view
the
content
online
or
to
download.
Varisu
stars
R
Sarathkumar,
Yogi
Babu,
Rashmika
Mandanna,
Srikanth,
Sangitha,
Jayasudha,
Khushbu,
Shaam,
SJ
Suryah,
Prakash
Raj,
Prabhu,
Nandini
Rai,
and
Ganesh
Venkatraman
among
others
in
crucial
roles.
Karthik
Palani
cranked
the
camera
for
Vaarasudu
while
S
Thaman
composed
the
entire
soundtrack
and
tunes
for
the
film.
KL
Praveen
worked
as
its
editor.
Dil
Raju
and
Sirish
worked
on
the
film
as
its
producers
and
shelled
out
about
Rs
280
Crore
on
the
bilingual.
So
far,
the
movie
could
collect
only
Rs
80
Crore.
Story first published: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 9:55 [IST]