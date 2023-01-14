Vaarasudu Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Since the buzz wasn't adequate to generate interest among the Telugu viewers, adding to the local releases like Veera Simha Reddy and Waltair Veerayya, Vaarasudu opened to a disastrous day at the box office.

Thalapathy Vijay's latest family action drama Varisu AKA Vaarasudu, written and directed by Vamshi Paidipally hit the screens all over the Telugu-speaking states and in overseas on January 14. The movie's Tamil version was released on January 11 worldwide to a divided response from fans and critics. The movie is Vijay's Tollywood debut and director's Tamil debut.

Vijay's Varisu is the story of Vijay Rajendran, the scion of a big business magnate. For his refusal to take up the business as CEO, he gets banished from the household containing two elder brothers-Srikanth and Shaam, and their families. The Vaarasudu comes back after seven years to find that his father is battling to live with cancer and takes up the CEO chair unwillingly but to the disappointment of his two elder brothers. The antagonist in the film was joined by his brothers who plot to bring Vijay down. How Vijay faces the challenges and keeps his family together is all about Vaarasudu.

There is a grave disadvantage for the film in the Telugu region as it was released in Tamil a couple of days earlier. Since the buzz wasn't adequate to generate interest among the Telugu viewers, adding to the local releases like Veera Simha Reddy and Waltair Veerayya, Vaarasudu opened to a disastrous day at the box office.

The Telugu version of the movie, however, got leaked within hours of its theatrical release. The high-quality version of the pirated movie is available on the internet, courtesy of several illegal websites. Vaarasudu was made available to view the content online or to download.

Varisu stars R Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, Rashmika Mandanna, Srikanth, Sangitha, Jayasudha, Khushbu, Shaam, SJ Suryah, Prakash Raj, Prabhu, Nandini Rai, and Ganesh Venkatraman among others in crucial roles.

Karthik Palani cranked the camera for Vaarasudu while S Thaman composed the entire soundtrack and tunes for the film. KL Praveen worked as its editor. Dil Raju and Sirish worked on the film as its producers and shelled out about Rs 280 Crore on the bilingual. So far, the movie could collect only Rs 80 Crore.