Nandamuri Balakrishna Sports A Swanky Watch Gifted By Daughter Brahmani; The Price Will Shock You!
the pre-release event of Veera Simha Reddy was held at the film director's hometown in Ongole recently. The veteran actor landed in Ongole along with Shruti Haasan and the producers in a special helicopter.
Nandamuri
Balakrishna
is
all
ready
for
the
grand
theatrical
release
of
his
Sankranthi
mass
action
entertainer
Veera
Simha
Reddy.
Written
and
directed
by
Gopichand
Malineni,
the
movie
is
going
to
release
on
January
12
worldwide.
Shruti
Haasan
is
the
film's
female
lead,
bringing
together
the
actor
and
actress
for
the
first
time.
The
theatrical
trailer
of
the
film
and
the
foot-tapping
songs
composed
by
the
music
director
S
Thaman
were
successful
and
hyped
the
expectations
of
Veera
Simha
Reddy.
After
the
trailer
release,
fans
of
the
Nandamuri
clan
started
celebrating
the
film.
They
are
content
with
the
trailer
and
are
confident
about
the
film's
performance
at
the
box
office.
Meanwhile,
the
pre-release
event
of
Veera
Simha
Reddy
was
held
at
the
film
director's
hometown
in
Ongole
recently.
The
veteran
actor
landed
in
Ongole
along
with
Shruti
Haasan
and
the
producers
in
a
special
helicopter.
The
event
was
held
on
a
larger-than-life
scale
and
fans
swarmed
up
the
venue
to
catch
a
glimpse
of
the
actor
and
the
film
stars.
Dressed
accordingly
was
Balakrishna
in
a
golden
coloured
traditional
outfit.
He
lit
up
the
event
literally
with
his
outfit
as
well.
He
wore
a
blazer-like
overcoat
on
Black
coloured
dhoti.
However,
what
caught
the
attention
of
the
onlookers
and
media
is
the
stylish
watch
he
sported
that
evening.
Digging
deep
into
it,
enthusiasts
of
celebrity
styles
found
out
that
the
watch
is
from
Cartier
and
costs
a
whopping
Rs
24,58,987.
Other
than
the
price
of
this
limited
edition
watch,
the
person
who
gifted
him
it
is
Brahmani,
his
elder
daughter.
Balakrishna
is
said
to
have
liked
the
watch
a
lot
and
prefers
to
wear
it
only
on
certain
occasions.
NBK
Cartier
Watch
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
Veera
Simha
Reddy
stars
Varalaxmi
Sarathkumar,
Honey
Rose,
Lal,
Naveen
Chandra,
Kannada
actor
Duniya
Vijay,
Sapthagiri,
P
Ravi
Shankar,
Murali
Sharma,
Ajay
Ghosh,
and
Chandrika
Ravi
among
others
in
pivotal
roles.
Coming
to
the
film's
technical
crew,
Rishi
Punjabi
cranked
the
camera
for
the
film
and
Naveen
Nooli
worked
as
its
editor.
Y
Ravi
Shankar
and
Naveen
Yerneni
produced
the
movie
on
a
budget
of
Rs
110
Crore
under
the
Mythri
Movie
Makers
banner.
Story first published: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 18:09 [IST]