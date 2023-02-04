After Silk Smitha's Death, Only THIS South Actor Visited The Actress' Mortal Remains!

Silk
Smitha,
the
evergreen
beauty
of
the
southern
film
industries
between
1979
and
1996
until
her
subsequent
death
is
always
a
subject
of
intrigue.
Her
rise
and
popularity
were
immense
then
and
now.
Silk
Smitha
Born
as
Vijaya
Lakshmi
Vadlapati,
Silk
Smitha
began
working
as
a
touch-up
artist
for
actors
in
the
Tamil
film
industry.
She
was
trained
in
English
and
groomed
well
by
a
producer's
wife,
who
laid
her
path
to
the
stardom
she
achieved
later
on.
Silk
Smitha's
death
was
one
of
the
saddest
incidents
in
the
industry.
It
saddens
one
even
more
to
know
that
the
industry
didn't
hold
a
memorial
for
a
star
like
her,
following
the
tragic
and
abrupt
end
to
her
life.
However,
a
piece
of
information
about
her
death
has
resurfaced
now,
thanks
to
the
growing
interviews
on
YouTube
of
senior
film
journalists,
critics,
and
filmmakers,
who
are
spilling
several
beans
about
the
lesser-known
details
and
facts
about
various
celebrities.
When
speaking
to
one
such
film
journalist
Thota
Bhavanarayana,
he
revealed
that
it
was
only
Action
King
Arjun
Sarja
that
came
down
to
see
and
offer
his
last
respects
to
the
mortal
remains
of
Silk
Smitha.
According
to
a
news
channel's
report,
Bhavanarayana
was
quoted
saying
that
Silk
Smitha
asked
Arjun
if
he
would
come
and
see
her
had
she
died
and
Arjun
rubbished
it.
But
after
a
few
days,
when
Smitha
committed
suicide,
Arjun
was
moved
so
much.
Silk
Smitha
Silk
Smitha
was
the
most
sought-after
actress
and
special
numbers
dancer,
whose
appearance
changed
the
fate
of
the
entire
movie.
Superstar
Rajinikanth,
Ghattamaneni
Krishna,
Prabhu
Ganesan
among
other
actors
have
reportedly
moved
closely
with
Smitha.
There
were
several
rumours
that
Prabhu
Ganesan
and
Smitha
wanted
to
marry.
In
addition,
Smitha
made
phone
calls
to
dancer
Anuradha
among
others
the
day
before
she
hanged
herself.
They
have
opened
up
about
their
regret
for
not
being
able
to
go
see
her
immediately.
Silk
Smitha
was
last
seen
in
Thirumbi
Paar
and
four
of
her
movies
were
released
in
2002
posthumously.
Story first published: Saturday, February 4, 2023, 19:20 [IST]