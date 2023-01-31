Here's The Truth Behind Anchor Anasuya Bharadwaj's Baby Bump Photo That Is Going Viral On the Internet!

The picture depicts Prakash Raj and Ramya Krishna performing the wedding of their daughter Shivani Rajasekhar while their daughter-in-law Anasuya stands in the background sporting a baby bump.

Actress Anasuya Bharadwaj, the most sought-after artist in Tollywood is currently going places with her looks and enchanting screen presence. The actress is grabbing several opportunities in mainstream films and her upcoming look from the creative director Krishna Vamsi's 'Ranga Maarthanda' is going viral on the internet.

Ranga Maarthanda is the official remake of the 2016 successful Marathi film 'Natasamrat'. The movie showcases Nana Patekar in the titular and lead role, which is played by Prakash Raj in the Telugu version. An image of Anasuya from the movie went viral on the internet after the makers released a couple of stills from Ranga Maarthanda, featuring the main actors.

The picture depicts Prakash Raj and Ramya Krishna performing the wedding of their daughter Shivani Rajasekhar while their daughter-in-law Anasuya stands in the background sporting a baby bump. After the picture was released, fans of the anchor-turned-actress started to shower their love and affection on her. The image was liked and shared by several netizens. Take a look at the image here:

The movie is a story of a renowned theatre artist who has it all and loses it all. His life, relationships with his wife, son, daughter, in-laws, friends, and financial struggles are depicted in an artistic form. In the course of his journey, the line between reality and the characters that he played fades away, fighting for sanity and truth.

Ramya Krishna, Shivathmika Rajasekhar, Vamsee Chaganti, Aadarsh Balakrishna, and Ali Reza among others have played important roles in the film. Abhishek Jawkar and Madhu Kalipu have produced the movie which has music by Mani Sharma. The movie also features legendary comedian Brahmanandam in a key role, after a hiatus following his health condition. Megastar Chiranjeevi is also said to be part of the film.