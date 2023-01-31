Here's The Truth Behind Anchor Anasuya Bharadwaj's Baby Bump Photo That Is Going Viral On the Internet!

Actress
Anasuya
Bharadwaj,
the
most
sought-after
artist
in
Tollywood
is
currently
going
places
with
her
looks
and
enchanting
screen
presence.
The
actress
is
grabbing
several
opportunities
in
mainstream
films
and
her
upcoming
look
from
the
creative
director
Krishna
Vamsi's
'Ranga
Maarthanda' is
going
viral
on
the
internet.
Ranga
Maarthanda
is
the
official
remake
of
the
2016
successful
Marathi
film
'Natasamrat'.
The
movie
showcases
Nana
Patekar
in
the
titular
and
lead
role,
which
is
played
by
Prakash
Raj
in
the
Telugu
version.
An
image
of
Anasuya
from
the
movie
went
viral
on
the
internet
after
the
makers
released
a
couple
of
stills
from
Ranga
Maarthanda,
featuring
the
main
actors.
The
picture
depicts
Prakash
Raj
and
Ramya
Krishna
performing
the
wedding
of
their
daughter
Shivani
Rajasekhar
while
their
daughter-in-law
Anasuya
stands
in
the
background
sporting
a
baby
bump.
After
the
picture
was
released,
fans
of
the
anchor-turned-actress
started
to
shower
their
love
and
affection
on
her.
The
image
was
liked
and
shared
by
several
netizens.
Take
a
look
at
the
image
here:
The
movie
is
a
story
of
a
renowned
theatre
artist
who
has
it
all
and
loses
it
all.
His
life,
relationships
with
his
wife,
son,
daughter,
in-laws,
friends,
and
financial
struggles
are
depicted
in
an
artistic
form.
In
the
course
of
his
journey,
the
line
between
reality
and
the
characters
that
he
played
fades
away,
fighting
for
sanity
and
truth.
Ramya
Krishna,
Shivathmika
Rajasekhar,
Vamsee
Chaganti,
Aadarsh
Balakrishna,
and
Ali
Reza
among
others
have
played
important
roles
in
the
film.
Abhishek
Jawkar
and
Madhu
Kalipu
have
produced
the
movie
which
has
music
by
Mani
Sharma.
The
movie
also
features
legendary
comedian
Brahmanandam
in
a
key
role,
after
a
hiatus
following
his
health
condition.
Megastar
Chiranjeevi
is
also
said
to
be
part
of
the
film.
