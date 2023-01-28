Urvashi Rautela's Remuneration For Megastar Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya Will Buy You A Luxury Villa!

The remuneration is equal to or more than any mainstream heroine acting in Tollywood.

Megastar Chiranjeevi's latest out-and-out mass action entertainer Waltair Veerayya, written and directed by Bobby KS, hit the screens all over the world on January 13 as a Sankranthi release. The movie, which stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead received widespread positive reviews for Chiranjeevi's trademark comedy and performance. The movie is a blockbuster and achieved break-even within six days of its theatrical release.

Urvashi Rautela Photo Credit: Internet

To add flair to the movie and the image of megastar Chiranjeevi, the makers of the film have roped in Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela for a special dance number titled 'Boss Party'. The song is one of the highlights of Waltair Veerayya and is edited to be in line with the introduction of the hero.

Urvashi, who does cameos and special dance numbers extensively in Bollywood has ventured into Tollywood with Waltair Veerayya. Although she was limited to limited screentime, she dazzled throughout in Green and Red coloured costume. In addition, Urvashi also took part in the film's promotional events.

For the same, Urvashi reportedly charged a whopping Rs 2 Crore, according to a few other entertainment websites. The remuneration is equal to or more than any mainstream heroine acting in Tollywood.

The movie stars Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore, Raghu Babu, Sapthagiri, Bobby Simha, Catherine Tresa, and Mime Gopi among others in key roles. Massraja Ravi Teja also is part of the movie in an extended cameo.

Waltair Veerayya is a production venture of Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. The movie was made on a budget of Rs 140 Crore and has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The film's cinematography was handled by Arthur A Wilson.