Urvashi Rautela's Remuneration For Megastar Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya Will Buy You A Luxury Villa!

Megastar
Chiranjeevi's
latest
out-and-out
mass
action
entertainer
Waltair
Veerayya,
written
and
directed
by
Bobby
KS,
hit
the
screens
all
over
the
world
on
January
13
as
a
Sankranthi
release.
The
movie,
which
stars
Shruti
Haasan
as
the
female
lead
received
widespread
positive
reviews
for
Chiranjeevi's
trademark
comedy
and
performance.
The
movie
is
a
blockbuster
and
achieved
break-even
within
six
days
of
its
theatrical
release.
Urvashi
Rautela
Photo
Credit:
Internet
To
add
flair
to
the
movie
and
the
image
of
megastar
Chiranjeevi,
the
makers
of
the
film
have
roped
in
Bollywood
actress
Urvashi
Rautela
for
a
special
dance
number
titled
'Boss
Party'.
The
song
is
one
of
the
highlights
of
Waltair
Veerayya
and
is
edited
to
be
in
line
with
the
introduction
of
the
hero.
Urvashi,
who
does
cameos
and
special
dance
numbers
extensively
in
Bollywood
has
ventured
into
Tollywood
with
Waltair
Veerayya.
Although
she
was
limited
to
limited
screentime,
she
dazzled
throughout
in
Green
and
Red
coloured
costume.
In
addition,
Urvashi
also
took
part
in
the
film's
promotional
events.
For
the
same,
Urvashi
reportedly
charged
a
whopping
Rs
2
Crore,
according
to
a
few
other
entertainment
websites.
The
remuneration
is
equal
to
or
more
than
any
mainstream
heroine
acting
in
Tollywood.
The
movie
stars
Prakash
Raj,
Rajendra
Prasad,
Vennela
Kishore,
Raghu
Babu,
Sapthagiri,
Bobby
Simha,
Catherine
Tresa,
and
Mime
Gopi
among
others
in
key
roles.
Massraja
Ravi
Teja
also
is
part
of
the
movie
in
an
extended
cameo.
Waltair
Veerayya
is
a
production
venture
of
Naveen
Yerneni
and
Y
Ravi
Shankar
under
the
Mythri
Movie
Makers
banner.
The
movie
was
made
on
a
budget
of
Rs
140
Crore
and
has
music
composed
by
Devi
Sri
Prasad.
The
film's
cinematography
was
handled
by
Arthur
A
Wilson.
Story first published: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 18:55 [IST]