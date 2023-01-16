Varisu Producer Dil Raju's Love Story With Second Wife Tejaswini Goes Viral On The Internet

Producer
Dil
Raju,
who
was
in
news
for
his
latest
film
with
Thapalthy
Vijay's
Varisu/Vaarasudu,
has
hit
the
headlines
again
by
sharing
his
personal
life
to
the
public,
especially
his
love
story
with
his
second
wife
Tejaswini,
who
was
renamed
as
Vygha
Reddy.
In
a
special
and
exclusive
interview
with
a
news
channel
for
the
Sankranthi
festival,
Dil
Raju
shared
his
love
story
with
his
second
wife
Tejaswini.
He
opened
up
on
how
and
where
he
first
met
his
now
wife
and
what
followed.
He
said,
"I
am
a
frequent
flyer
of
an
airline
and
she
was
the
hostess
with
them.
I
liked
her
and
tried
to
begin
a
conversation.
I
observed
her
for
an
entire
year
before
proposing
marriage
to
her."
Tejaswini
AKA
Vygha
Reddy
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
Dil
Raju
opened
up
about
his
private
life
for
the
first
time
during
the
interview.
He
lost
his
wife
Padmavathi
to
cardiac
arrest
at
the
age
of
47
years.
He
was
devastated
by
the
sudden
shock.
After
three
years,
he
then
felt
the
need
to
have
a
partner
and
fate
led
him
toward
Tejaswini.
After
he
proposed
marriage
to
Tejaswini,
he
spoke
to
his
parents
and
daughter
before
making
things
official.
A
blushing
Tejaswini
added,
"He
flew
mostly
during
my
shift
timings
to
the
USA.
He
first
asked
me
for
a
pen.
Then
he
took
my
phone
number." The
couple
shared
their
favourite
things,
colours,
etc
during
the
interview.
Their
chemistry
was
cute
and
they
looked
loveable.
The
duo
got
married
in
the
year
2020
in
a
temple
amid
only
a
close-knit
family.
The
couple
has
a
son,
who
is
months
old.
Hanshita
Reddy,
Dil
Raju's
daughter
from
his
first
wife
is
a
mother
of
two
children.
On
the
professional
front,
Dil
Raju,
who
made
Varisu
on
a
huge
budget
is
awaiting
the
release
of
his
upcoming
epic
fantasy
drama,
Shaakuntalam,
starring
Samantha
Ruth
Prabhu,
in
association
with
Gunaa
Team
Works.
Story first published: Monday, January 16, 2023, 18:43 [IST]