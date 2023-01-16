Varisu Producer Dil Raju's Love Story With Second Wife Tejaswini Goes Viral On The Internet

"I am a frequent flyer of an airline and she was the hostess with them. I liked her and tried to begin a conversation. I observed her for an entire year before proposing marriage to her."

Dil Raju Tejaswini Photo Credit: Gallery

Producer Dil Raju, who was in news for his latest film with Thapalthy Vijay's Varisu/Vaarasudu, has hit the headlines again by sharing his personal life to the public, especially his love story with his second wife Tejaswini, who was renamed as Vygha Reddy.

In a special and exclusive interview with a news channel for the Sankranthi festival, Dil Raju shared his love story with his second wife Tejaswini. He opened up on how and where he first met his now wife and what followed. He said, "I am a frequent flyer of an airline and she was the hostess with them. I liked her and tried to begin a conversation. I observed her for an entire year before proposing marriage to her."

Tejaswini AKA Vygha Reddy Photo Credit: Gallery

Dil Raju opened up about his private life for the first time during the interview. He lost his wife Padmavathi to cardiac arrest at the age of 47 years. He was devastated by the sudden shock. After three years, he then felt the need to have a partner and fate led him toward Tejaswini. After he proposed marriage to Tejaswini, he spoke to his parents and daughter before making things official.

A blushing Tejaswini added, "He flew mostly during my shift timings to the USA. He first asked me for a pen. Then he took my phone number." The couple shared their favourite things, colours, etc during the interview. Their chemistry was cute and they looked loveable.

The duo got married in the year 2020 in a temple amid only a close-knit family. The couple has a son, who is months old. Hanshita Reddy, Dil Raju's daughter from his first wife is a mother of two children.

On the professional front, Dil Raju, who made Varisu on a huge budget is awaiting the release of his upcoming epic fantasy drama, Shaakuntalam, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, in association with Gunaa Team Works.