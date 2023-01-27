Veera Simha Reddy Day 15 Box Office Collection: Nandamuri Balakrishna's Action Film Achieves Break-Even

Nandamuri
Balakrishna's
mass
action
drama
Veera
Simha
Reddy,
written
and
directed
by
Gopichand
Malineni
hit
the
screens
as
a
Sankranthi
feast
to
the
fans
of
Balayya
on
January
12.
The
movie
stars
Shruti
Haasan
and
Honey
Rose
as
the
female
lead
characters.
Balakrishna
played
a
double
role
in
the
film.
NBK
Veera
Simha
Reddy
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
Kannada
actor
Duniya
Vijay
made
his
Tollywood
debut
with
this
film
as
an
antagonist.
Varalaxmi
Sarathkumar
played
a
prominent
role
in
the
movie
which
also
stars
Naveen
Chandra,
Lal,
P
Ravi
Shankar,
Murali
Sharma,
Ajay
Ghosh,
Sachin
Khedekar,
Rajeev
Kanakala,
and
Sapthagiri
among
others.
Take
a
look
at
the
day-wise
box
office
collection
of
Balakrishna's
Veera
Simha
Reddy
here:
Day
1:
Rs
33.6
Crore
Day
2:
Rs
8.6
Crore
Day
3:
Rs
10.4
Crore
Day
4:
Rs
11.8
Crore
Day
5:
Rs
9.4
Crore
Day
6:
Rs
7.15
Crore
Day
7:
Rs
4.3
Crore
Day
8:
Rs
2.35
Crore
Day
9:
Rs
1.45
Crore
Day
10:
Rs
1.6
Crore
Day
11:
Rs
1.95
Crore
Day
12:
Rs
0.65
Crore
Day
13:
Rs
3
Crore
Day
14:
Rs
0.3
Crore
Day
15:
Rs
0.8
Crore
Total
15
Days
Collection:
Rs
95
Crore.
Veera
Simha
Reddy
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
While
Veera
Simha
Reddy
registered
the
career's
biggest
openings
for
Balakrishna,
his
film
took
a
sweet
time
to
achieve
the
break-even
mark.
On
the
other
hand,
Megastar
Chiranjeevi's
Waltair
Veerayya,
produced
by
the
same
makers
of
VSR,
took
only
six
days
to
achieve
the
same.
Veera
Simha
Reddy's
cinematography
was
handled
by
Rishi
Punjabi.
S
Thaman
composed
the
foot-tapping
music
and
tunes
for
the
mass
film,
satisfying
the
fans.
Naveen
Nooli
worked
as
the
film's
editor.
The
movie
was
produced
by
Naveen
Yerneni
and
Y
Ravi
Shankar
under
the
Mythri
Movie
Makers
banner
on
a
budget
of
Rs
110
Crore.
Story first published: Friday, January 27, 2023, 21:37 [IST]