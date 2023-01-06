Veera Simha Reddy Leads Pre-Booking Sales In The USA, UK, & Australia; Surpasses Waltair Veerayya!

This
Sankranthi
is
going
to
be
a
real
deal
for
both
the
mega
and
Nandamuri
fans
apart
from
the
regular
film
buffs
of
Telugu-speaking
states.
Nandamuri
Balakrishna's
Veera
Simha
Reddy
and
Megastar
Chiranjeevi's
Waltair
Veerayya
are
clashing
at
the
box
office
after
about
12
years.
Both
heroes
are
considered
veterans
and
have
an
ocean
of
fans
who
are
excited
about
their
films
to
date.
Veera
Simha
Reddy
is
a
full-action
entertainer
written
and
directed
by
Gopichand
Malineni.
Chiranjeevi's
Waltair
Veerayya
is
an
out-and-out
commercial
mass-action
drama
under
the
direction
of
Bobby
Kolli
AKA
KS
Ravindra.
An
interesting
element
of
these
movies
is
that
they
both
have
a
single
female
lead
in
the
form
of
actress
Shruti
Haasan.
This
is
the
very
first
time
Shruti
collaborated
with
Chiranjeevi
and
Balakrishna
as
the
female
lead.
Veera
Simha
Reddy
is
ready
to
roar
on
January
12
and
Waltair
Veerayya
is
going
to
hit
the
screens
a
day
later,
on
January
13.
Incidentally,
Mythri
Movie
Makers
is
the
production
banner
that
bankrolled
both
these
star
hero
high-budget
films,
which
are
releasing
at
a
time.
According
to
the
latest
reports
of
both
the
movies'
pre-booking
sales,
we
hear
that
Balakrishna's
Veera
Simha
Reddy(VSR)
has
overtaken
Waltair
Veerayya's
bookings.
VSR
has
surpassed
the
advance
bookings
not
only
in
the
USA
but
also
across
UK
and
Australia.
Fans
of
the
Nandamuri
clan
and
Balakrishna
are
joyous
about
the
developments.
With
just
a
week
to
go
for
the
theatrical
release,
release
trailers
of
both
films
are
yet
to
be
released.
Huge
public
pre-release
events
were
planned
in
Vizag
for
Waltair
Veerayya
and
in
Ongole
for
Veera
Simha
Reddy
but
due
to
unfortunate
issues
over
clearance,
the
makers
of
the
film
and
the
event
organizers
are
now
in
a
fix.
VSR's
music
is
composed
by
S
Thaman
while
Devi
Sri
Prasad
rendered
the
tunes
for
Waltair
Veerayya.
Rishi
Punjabi
cranked
the
camera
for
Balakrishna's
film
and
Arthur
A
Wilson
wielded
the
camera
for
Chiranjeevi's
film.
Naveen
Yerneni
and
Ravi
Shankar
produced
both
films
with
a
budget
of
Rs
100
Crore
for
Waltair
Veerayya
and
Rs
60
Crore
for
Veera
Simha
Reddy.
Story first published: Friday, January 6, 2023, 13:20 [IST]