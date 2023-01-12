Veera Simha Reddy: Several Shows Across The USA Get Cancelled Due To Mob Behaviour, Fans Disappoint

Nandamuri
Balakrishna
enjoys
a
great
fanbase
among
Telugu-speaking
people
of
the
two
states.
His
latest
mass-action
drama
Veera
Simha
Reddy
was
released
all
over
the
world
on
January
12
for
the
Sankranthi
festival.
The
movie,
which
was
written
and
directed
by
Gopichand
Malineni
met
with
a
divided
response
at
the
box
office.
Just
a
day
after
the
Indians
felt
proud
of
RRR
winning
big
at
the
Golden
Globe
2023
awards,
the
NRIs
have
ensured
to
spoil
it
all
for
everyone
back
home.
Due
to
unacceptable
behaviour
for
a
movie
release,
several
shows
of
Nandamuri
Balakrishna's
Veera
Simha
Reddy
got
canceled
in
the
USA.
NBK
aka
Balayya
is
a
household
name
among
the
people
of
Andhra
Pradesh
and
Telangana.
For
his
father,
the
late
Nandamuri
Taraka
Ramarao,
community
feeling
is
a
rather
huge
aspect
of
the
crazy
following
he
enjoys.
Fans
are
likewise
always
ready
to
celebrate
his
movies
in
their
style,
even
if
it
is
in
other
countries.
Their
over-enthusiasm
now
led
the
concerned
authorities
to
cancel
the
shows
at
theatres
across
the
USA.
Littering
around
the
cinema
screens,
causing
too
much
nuisance,
taking
out
rallies,
and
conducting
fan
meets,
all
of
these
extreme
activities
led
to
this
decision.
In
one
such
incident,
a
concerned
authority
was
seen
saying,
"Sorry.
A
lot
of
you
have
come
here
to
watch
a
movie
and
have
a
great
evening.
I
understand
that
but
don't
blame
on
me,
blame
on
those
who
are
causing
the
confusion.
This
situation
never
happened
before
for
any
Indian
movie.
This
is
not
the
first
time
we
are
exhibiting
movies
but
this
never
happened
before.
We
never
had
problems
before.
We
are
really
sorry
but
I
need
to
ask
you
to
please
leave."
Veera
Simha
Reddy
stars
Shruti
Haasan
and
Honey
Rose
as
the
films'
female
leads
opposite
the
father
and
son
characters
played
by
Balakrishna.
In
addition,
Kannada
actor
Duniya
Vijay
made
his
Telugu
debut
as
an
antagonist
in
Veera
Simha
Reddy.
Actress
Varalaxmi
Sarathkumar,
Lal,
Naveen
Chandra,
Sapthagiri,
Murali
Sharma,
Ajay
Ghosh,
and
Chandrika
Ravi
among
others
played
crucial
roles
in
the
film.
Coming
to
the
film's
technical
crew,
the
movie
is
edited
by
Naveen
Nooli
and
the
cinematography
was
handled
by
Rishi
Punjabi.
S
Thaman
composed
the
foot-tapping
tunes
and
accentuated
the
background
score
for
the
film.
Mythri
Movie
Makers
made
the
film
on
a
budget
of
Rs
150
Crore.
