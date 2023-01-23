Veera Simha Reddy Success Meet: Nandamuri Balakrishna & Honey Rose Pose With A Drink; Pic Goes Viral
Nandamuri
Balakrishna
is
on
cloud
nine
as
his
latest
movie
Veera
Simha
Reddy
has
created
several
records
in
Andhra
Pradesh,
Telangana,
and
in
overseas.
The
movie,
written
and
directed
by
Gopichand
Malineni,
gave
another
success
to
Balayya
after
Akhanda
and
registered
the
highest-openings
ever
in
his
career
spanning
over
three
decades.
Celebrating
the
film's
success,
the
makers
of
the
film
organized
a
success
party
at
a
sprawling
compound
in
Hyderabad
on
January
2022.
The
team
of
Veera
Simha
Reddy
film
was
present
at
the
do.
The
event
also
had
an
after-party
where
the
technicians,
cast,
and
crew
let
their
hair
down.
The
event
saw
the
guests
enjoying
a
great
evening
as
delicious
food
and
drinks
were
served.
However,
one
picture
from
the
party
that
is
going
viral
on
internet
is
of
Malayalam
actress
Honey
Rose
and
Balakrishna,
who
entangled
their
hands
as
they
gulped
down
a
glass
of
sparkling
drink.
Check
it
out
here:
NBK
Honey
Rose
Photo
Credit:
Internet
The
picture
was
really
cute
and
gave
an
insight
into
how
lively
the
evening
of
the
success
party
was.
Veera
Simha
Reddy
stars
Balakrishna
in
a
dual
role
as
a
father
and
son.
Actress
Shruti
Haasan
was
the
film's
female
lead.
Varalaxmi
Sarathkumar,
Naveen
Chandra,
Lal,
and
Kannada
actor
Duniya
Vijay
played
important
characters
in
the
film.
The
film's
cinematography
was
handled
by
Rishi
Punjabi,
and
edited
by
Naveen
Nooli.
S
Thaman
composed
the
film's
sountrack
and
tunes.
Mythri
Movie
Makers
bankrolled
the
film
on
a
budget
of
Rs
125
Crore.
The
success
party
was
attended
by
Balakrishna's
upcoming
film
director
Anil
Ravipudi,
young
actors
Vishwak
Sen,
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda,
and
others.
Story first published: Monday, January 23, 2023, 18:29 [IST]