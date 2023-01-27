Tollywood & Kollywood Celebrities Along With Political Leaders Mourn The Death Of Veteran Actress Jamuna

The actress was popular for working alongside legends like Nandamuri Trakarama Rao, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, and Harnath among others. She predominantly worked in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada industries.

Jamuna Photo Credit: Gallery

Veteran actress Jamuna died due to an age-related illness in Hyderabad on January 27. The actress was popular for working alongside legends like Nandamuri Trakarama Rao, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, and Harnath among others. She predominantly worked in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada industries. With a career spanning four decades, Jamuna also appeared in several successful Hindi films.

Jamuna, who began her acting career through stage plays was later given an opportunity to work in 'Puttillu' movie, marking her film debut. She acted in about 200 films since then.

Jamuna's death came as another blow to the Tollywood industry as several notable and senior actors of the industry had passed away recently including superstar Krishna, Krishnam Raju, and Kaikala Satyannarayana.

From Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to young actors and directors, several celebrities have condoled the death of Jamuna and have taken to their social media handles to express their grief. Here are some tweets:

CM Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the demise of Jamuna garu, the film star of yesteryears and former MP.

Jamuna's death brings an end to the golden era artistes of Telugu cinema, the CM said and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members. — CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) January 27, 2023

We have lost many legends recently and it is unfortunate that the legendary actress Jamuna garu is no more. Her and her classic movies will always remain in our hearts.

I pray for the strength to her family..

Om Shanthi🙏 pic.twitter.com/9XGzfnch2b — Sreenu Vaitla (@SreenuVaitla) January 27, 2023