Tollywood & Kollywood Celebrities Along With Political Leaders Mourn The Death Of Veteran Actress Jamuna

Veteran
actress
Jamuna
died
due
to
an
age-related
illness
in
Hyderabad
on
January
27.
The
actress
was
popular
for
working
alongside
legends
like
Nandamuri
Trakarama
Rao,
Akkineni
Nageswara
Rao,
and
Harnath
among
others.
She
predominantly
worked
in
Telugu,
Tamil,
and
Kannada
industries.
With
a
career
spanning
four
decades,
Jamuna
also
appeared
in
several
successful
Hindi
films.
Jamuna
Jamuna,
who
began
her
acting
career
through
stage
plays
was
later
given
an
opportunity
to
work
in
'Puttillu'
movie,
marking
her
film
debut.
She
acted
in
about
200
films
since
then.
Jamuna's
death
came
as
another
blow
to
the
Tollywood
industry
as
several
notable
and
senior
actors
of
the
industry
had
passed
away
recently
including
superstar
Krishna,
Krishnam
Raju,
and
Kaikala
Satyannarayana.
From
Andhra
Pradesh
Chief
Minister
YS
Jagan
Mohan
Reddy
to
young
actors
and
directors,
several
celebrities
have
condoled
the
death
of
Jamuna
and
have
taken
to
their
social
media
handles
to
express
their
grief.
Here
are
some
tweets:
దాదాపు
గా
30
సంవత్సరాలు
తెలుగు
సినిమా
ఇండస్ట్రీ
లో
మహారాణి
లా
కొనసాగారు.
గుండమ్మ
కథ,
మిస్సమ్మ
లాంటి
ఎన్నో
మరుపురాని
చిత్రాలు,
మరెన్నో
వైవిధ్యమైన
పాత్రలతో
మా
మనసుల్లో
చెరపలేని
ముద్ర
వేసారు.
CM
Sri
YS
Jagan
Mohan
Reddy
has
expressed
grief
over
the
demise
of
Jamuna
garu,
the
film
star
of
yesteryears
and
former
MP.
Jamuna's
death
brings
an
end
to
the
golden
era
artistes
of
Telugu
cinema,
the
CM
said
and
conveyed
his
condolences
to
the
bereaved
family
members.
We
have
lost
many
legends
recently
and
it
is
unfortunate
that
the
legendary
actress
Jamuna
garu
is
no
more.
Her
and
her
classic
movies
will
always
remain
in
our
hearts.
I
pray
for
the
strength
to
her
family..
Om
Shanthi🙏
