These TWO Tollywood Actors Are The Favourite Heroes Of Legendary Director-Actor K Viswanath; Details Inside

Legendary
director,
actor,
and
three
times
National
Award
winner,
K
Viswanath
Aka
Kasinathuni
Viswanath
breathed
his
last
due
to
age-related
issues
on
February
2.
The
talented
filmmaker
who
had
a
lustrous
career
spanning
five
decades
spanning
Tamil,
Telugu,
and
Hindi
industries
was
mourned
by
the
entire
south-Indian
film
industry,
who
paid
their
respects
to
his
mortal
remains
at
his
house
in
Hyderabad.
K
Viswanath
Photo
Credit:
Internet
The
92-year-old
film
personality
advocated
against
social
inequalities
and
gender
discrimination
through
his
films,
which
were
way
beyond
that
time.
Like
an
ace
director,
Shankar
Shanmugam
said,
"Losing
a
legend
is
a
perpetual
pain.
K
Viswanath
garu
was
at
the
forefront
of
making
films
that
knew
no
limitations.
Thank
you
for
shedding
a
light
on
the
beauty
of
our
culture,
classical
arts
and
music,
paving
ways
for
the
masses
to
enjoy."
Discussing
his
body
of
work
and
throwing
back
to
the
times
when
the
stalwart
commented
on
today's
Tollywood
movies
and
actors,
an
interesting
news
has
resurfaced
on
the
internet.
K
Viswanath
Allu
Arjun
Photo
Credit:
Internet
Viswanath
worked
with
legendary
actors
in
the
Telugu
film
industry
since
the
1960s.
However,
when
Viswanath
was
asked
about
his
favourite
actors
from
the
current
generation,
he
was
reportedly
quoted
saying
he
likes
to
watch
Allu
Arjun
and
Jr
NTR
from
the
new
set
of
the
Telugu
actors.
Even
before
his
death,
a
video
of
Viswanath
watching
the
2022's
sensational
movie
RRR
on
Television
went
viral,
in
which
he
was
seen
appreciating
Jr
NTR's
performance
in
the
'Komaram
Bheemudo'
song.
K
Viswanath
left
an
everlasting
impact
on
the
Telugu
film
industry
with
several
movies.
He
was
conferred
with
the
highest
achievement
award
'Dadasaheb
Phalke',
Padma
Shri,
and
won
about
ten
Filmfare
awards
and
several
Nandi
awards.
He
won
National
Awards
for
Sankarabharanam,
Saptapadi,
and
Swathi
Muthyam.
Viswanath's
taste
in
music
is
impeccable
and
it
is
no
exaggeration
to
claim
that
all
his
songs
from
about
50
movies
were
remarkable.
Story first published: Sunday, February 5, 2023, 17:16 [IST]