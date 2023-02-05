These TWO Tollywood Actors Are The Favourite Heroes Of Legendary Director-Actor K Viswanath; Details Inside

Discussing his body of work and throwing back to the times when the stalwart commented on today's Tollywood movies and actors, an interesting news has resurfaced on the internet.

Legendary director, actor, and three times National Award winner, K Viswanath Aka Kasinathuni Viswanath breathed his last due to age-related issues on February 2. The talented filmmaker who had a lustrous career spanning five decades spanning Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi industries was mourned by the entire south-Indian film industry, who paid their respects to his mortal remains at his house in Hyderabad.

K Viswanath Photo Credit: Internet

The 92-year-old film personality advocated against social inequalities and gender discrimination through his films, which were way beyond that time. Like an ace director, Shankar Shanmugam said, "Losing a legend is a perpetual pain. K Viswanath garu was at the forefront of making films that knew no limitations. Thank you for shedding a light on the beauty of our culture, classical arts and music, paving ways for the masses to enjoy."

Discussing his body of work and throwing back to the times when the stalwart commented on today's Tollywood movies and actors, an interesting news has resurfaced on the internet.

K Viswanath Allu Arjun Photo Credit: Internet

Viswanath worked with legendary actors in the Telugu film industry since the 1960s. However, when Viswanath was asked about his favourite actors from the current generation, he was reportedly quoted saying he likes to watch Allu Arjun and Jr NTR from the new set of the Telugu actors.

Even before his death, a video of Viswanath watching the 2022's sensational movie RRR on Television went viral, in which he was seen appreciating Jr NTR's performance in the 'Komaram Bheemudo' song.

K Viswanath left an everlasting impact on the Telugu film industry with several movies. He was conferred with the highest achievement award 'Dadasaheb Phalke', Padma Shri, and won about ten Filmfare awards and several Nandi awards. He won National Awards for Sankarabharanam, Saptapadi, and Swathi Muthyam. Viswanath's taste in music is impeccable and it is no exaggeration to claim that all his songs from about 50 movies were remarkable.