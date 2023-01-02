Vijay Deverakonda’s Shirtless Pool Photo On New Year Was Taken By Rashmika Mandanna?

It is common for celebrities to share their photos on social media on special days to wish fans. O New year, we saw several celebrities sharing their new photos on Instagram. While some shared their photos from vacation, other shared their photos from their home and other locations while wishing their fans.

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda, who was recently seen in the pan-Indian movie, Liger shared his shirtless photo from a poolside. Sharing it, he wrote, "A year where we all had moments, when we laughed hard, cried quietly, chased goals, won some, lost some :) We need to celebrate everything :) cuz that is life. Happy new year my loves. Have a great new year!"

While his fans got swooned by the photo, some eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that the photo was taken on the same location where Rashmika Mandanna shared a photo from, in October 2022. In case you haven't seen the photo, check it out right here:

Fans who got curious, asked the star if the photo was taken by Rashmika as both the locations are the same. With fans sharing collages of the photo, it instantly took over the internet and went viral on all social media platforms.

Meanwhile, VD will be next seen in JGM aka Jana Gana Mana, to be directed by Puri Jagannadh. While some reports suggest that the movie has been shelved following the failure of Liger, the makers have not officially announced the news.

On the other hand, Rashmika will be next seen in the Tamil movie Varisu co-starring Vijay. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Varisu is bankrolled by Dil Raju and is gearing up for release on January 12 as a Pongal special. It will be clashing at the box office with Ajith Kumar's Thunivu directed by H Vinoth and bankrolled by Boney Kapoor.