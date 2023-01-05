Naresh Reveals When & Where He Fell For His Live-In Partner Pavitra Lokesh; Couple To Tie The Knot!

Tollywood's
veteran
actor
VK
Naresh
surprised
the
people
and
his
fans
on
New
Year's
day
by
announcing
his
wedding
to
actress
Pavitra
Lokesh,
in
a
romantic
way.
He
released
a
video
of
the
couple
cutting
a
cake
and
feeding
each
other
as
fireworks
lit
up
the
sky
behind
them.
The
duo
engaged
in
a
lip
lock,
breaking
the
glass
ceiling.
Eversince
the
couple
announced
their
wedding,
the
social
media
is
abuzz
with
their
news
and
pictures.
The
actor
has
spilled
the
beans
about
how
he
and
Pavitra
Lokesh
got
close
to
each
other.
In
his
own
words,
according
to
a
report
in
TrackTollywood,
Naresh
mentioned,
"I
first
met
Pavitra
Lokesh
on
the
sets
of
Happy
Wedding
movie.
She
used
to
read
books
in
between
breaks,
and
we
never
had
time
to
talk
to
each
other
then.
During
the
film's
shooting,
we
only
spoke
twice
or
thrice."
He
further
continued,
"By
chance,
we
again
met
on
the
sets
of
Sammohanam,
starring
Krishna's
son-in-law
Sudheer
Babu,
written
and
directed
by
Indraganti
Mohan
Krishna.
During
the
filming,
we
got
to
spend
some
time
talking
and
sharing
our
thoughts.
She
was
in
a
crisis
personally,
and
I
was
aimless.
I
couldn't
focus,
and
at
a
point,
I
broke
down
in
front
of
her.
She
stood
by
me
in
support
and
helped
me
cope
with
depression.
Owing
to
our
personal
lives
and
the
void
we
both
share,
we
grew
close
to
each
other,
and
it
was
natural."
Naresh
and
Pavitra
Lokesh
never
tried
to
hide
their
relationship.
They
always
were
together
after
one
point
and
attended
film
events
and
family
gatherings
together.
Even
the
Ghattamaneni
family
welcomed
her
as
one
of
their
own.
Mahesh
Babu
and
Namrata
share
a
cordial
bond
with
Naresh.
After
the
demise
of
Superstar
Krishna,
who
was
looked
after
by
Naresh
at
his
Nanakramguda
house,
Naresh
wanted
to
make
it
official
with
Pavitra.
Pavitra
Lokesh
&
Naresh
Photo
Credit:
Internet
Naresh
had
three
children
from
his
three
earlier
marriages.
Pavitra
Lokesh
is
also
a
mother
of
two
from
her
previous
marriage
with
Kannada
actor
Suchendra
Prasad.
They
are
legally
separated,
and
Naresh
settled
the
issue
with
Ramya
Raghupathi,
his
third
wife,
recently.
Though
the
duo
is
together
since
2018,
in
2020,
when
the
pandemic
hit,
Pavitra
Lokesh
moved
in
with
Naresh.
They
have
been
living
together
since.
Story first published: Thursday, January 5, 2023, 13:17 [IST]