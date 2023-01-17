VK Naresh-Pavithra Lokesh Wedding: Actor's Third Wife Ramya Raghupathi Doesn't Want Divorce

Veteran actor VK Naresh, who recently announced his wedding to character actress Pavitra Lokesh, his live-in partner of three years is in news for his alleged affairs even when he was living with his third wife Ramya.
Veteran
actor
VK
Naresh,
who
recently
announced
his
wedding
to
character
actress
Pavitra
Lokesh,
his
live-in
partner
of
three
years
is
in
news
for
his
alleged
affairs
even
when
he
was
living
with
his
third
wife
Ramya
Raghupathi.
After
Naresh
and
Pavitra
Lokesh
announced
their
union
via
their
social
media
handles
on
January
1st,
Ramya
Raghupathi
started
speaking
to
the
Telugu
media
channels
and
YouTube
channels.
During
the
same,
she
made
several
comments
on
Naresh
and
his
personal
life
along
with
his
relationship
with
his
mother.
While
emphasizing
the
fact
that
she
doesn't
want
to
accept
divorce
and
wants
to
settle
the
issue
in
court,
she
mentioned
that
Naresh
was
a
playboy
even
after
several
marriages
and
his
late
mother
Vijaya
Nirmala
was
upset
about
the
same.
"My
mother-in-law
is
a
good
woman
and
she
supported
me
every
time.
She
even
threatened
Naresh
that
he
wouldn't
get
anything
from
her
assets
had
he
caused
me
any
pain
or
cheated
on
me.
However,
Naresh
never
left
his
old
habits
and
always
apologized
to
me
whenever
I
confronted
him.
It
has
become
a
habit
for
him
to
repeat
cheating
on
me
and
apologize."
Commenting
on
Naresh's
wedding
rumours,
Ramya
said,
"I
am
not
going
to
allow
them
to
get
married.
I
won't
divorce
him.
I
want
to
settle
the
issue
in
a
court
of
law.
He
pushed
several
accusations
and
notices
on
me.
I
reverted
to
a
domestic
violence
case
and
have
all
the
proofs
ready
with
me.
He
couldn't
prove
his
points
in
court
even
after
six
months.
I'm
concerned
about
my
son's
future
and
life
for
which
I
asked
for
maintenance.
I
want
to
fight
this."
Meanwhile,
Naresh
is
oblivious
to
all
these
allegations
and
remarks
Ramya
Raghupathi
has
been
charging
him
with.
He
is
busy
with
several
films
and
is
expected
to
soon
announce
his
marriage
date.
