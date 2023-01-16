Waltair Veerayya Day 3 Box Office Collection: Megastar Chiranjeevi's Mass Action Drama Picks Up
Waltair Veerayya charts the journey of Veerayya and his backstory about his half-brother ACP Vikram Sagar. Veerayya is hired by Seethapathi, played by Rajendra Prasad to nab a criminal Solomon Caeser in Malaysia.
Waltair
Veerayya,
written
and
directed
by
Bobby
Kolli,
hit
the
screens
on
January
13
as
a
Sankranthi
feast
for
the
fans
of
the
megastar.
The
movie
was
released
to
a
positive
response
from
the
fans
and
a
divided
talk
from
the
critics.
Waltair
Veerayya
charts
the
journey
of
Veerayya
and
his
backstory
about
his
half-brother
ACP
Vikram
Sagar.
Veerayya
is
hired
by
Seethapathi,
played
by
Rajendra
Prasad
to
nab
a
criminal
Solomon
Caeser,
druglord
in
Malaysia.
Veerayya
heads
to
Malaysia
with
his
gang
and
hatches
a
plan.
But
Verayya
has
other
plans
in
mind.
What
is
the
aim
of
Veerayya?
What
happens
to
ACP
Vikram
Sagar?
Who
is
Athidi,
played
by
Shruti
Haasan?
Answers
to
these
questions
have
to
be
seen
on
the
big
screen.
The
movie
stars
Shruti
Haasan
as
its
female
lead
and
features
Catherine
Tresa
as
the
second
female
lead.
The
movie
marks
the
second
collaboration
of
Massmaharaja
Ravi
Teja
and
Chiranjeevi
after
two
decades.
In
addition,
Prakash
Raj,
Pradeep
Rawat,
Bobby
Simha,
Shakalaka
Shankar,
Vennela
Kishore,
Rajendra
Prasad,
Praveen,
Nassar,
and
Subbaraj
among
others
in
crucial
roles.
Here's
a
look
at
the
day-wise
box
office
collection
of
megastar
Chiranjeevi's
Waltair
Veerayya
movie.
Day
1:
Rs
29.6
Crore
Day
2:
Rs
19.8
Crore
Day
3:
Rs
20
Crore
Total
3
Days
Collection:
Rs
69.40
Crore
Waltair
Veerayya's
cinematography
is
handled
by
Arthur
A
Wilson.
The
movie
is
edited
by
Niranjan
Devaramane.
Rockstar
Devi
Sri
Prasad
composed
the
film's
entire
soundtrack
and
tunes.
The
movie
is
made
on
a
budget
of
Rs
140
Crore
and
so
far
collected
about
Rs
75.5
Crore
from
all
over
the
world.
Yalamanchali
Ravi
Shankar
and
Naveen
Yerneni
produced
the
movie
under
the
Mythri
Movie
Makers.
Story first published: Monday, January 16, 2023, 6:40 [IST]