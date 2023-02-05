Waltair Veerayya Director Bobby Kolli's Next Is With Another Mega Hero; Fans Say It Is Panja Vaisshnav Tej!
"I am working with another mega hero and the details of the same will be officially announced soon." Bobby didn't reveal the name yet but fans are speculating that it is none other than 'Uppena' fame Panja Vaisshnav Tej.
News
|
Story first published: Sunday, February 5, 2023, 20:58 [IST]
- Waltair Veerayya: Megastar Chiranjeevi's Mass Action Film Grosses Rs 200 Crore, Wins The Sankranthi Race!
- Megastar Chiranjeevi's Mass Action Entertainer Waltair Veerayya Achieves Break-Even In Six Days!
- Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya Is The ONLY Indian Film To Feature In Global Top 10 Box Office Charts!