Waltair Veerayya: Megastar's Mass Glimpses Of Introduction Scene, Climax & Etc Are All Over Twitter

The
beginning
of
2023's
Sankranthi
was
huge
with
two
veteran
Telugu
film
actors
Chiranjeevi
and
Balakrishna
hitting
the
screens
at
a
time
within
a
day's
gap.
Megastar
Chiranjeevi's
mass
action
drama
Waltair
Veerayya
hit
the
screens
amid
great
expectations
on
January
13
worldwide.
Directed
by
Bobby
Kolli,
the
movie
which
stars
Shruti
Haasan
in
the
female
lead
role
met
with
a
divided
response
at
the
box
office.
Over-enthusiastic
fans
of
the
megastar
Chiranjeevi
have
ruined
the
movie
viewing
pleasure
for
everyone
out
there
by
sharing
more
than
what
is
necessary
on
social
media
platforms.
It
is
quite
common
for
any
new
film
or
web
series
to
leak
online
within
a
few
hours
of
its
theatrical
release
but
this
time
though,
the
fans
took
it
upon
themselves
to
leak
out
the
entire
movie
and
its
important
scenes.
From
the
actor's
introduction
scene
to
the
climax
and
songs,
every
update
and
glimpse
is
out
on
the
social
media
handles
of
individuals
and
fan
clubs.
While
it
is
important
to
let
the
viewers
experience
elevations
to
be
seen
on
the
big
screen,
these
kinds
of
practices
ruin
it
for
the
filmmakers
and
the
viewers.
Massraja
Ravi
Teja
played
a
crucial
role
in
the
film
Waltair
Veerayya.
It
marks
the
Telugu
debut
of
Bobby
Simha
and
stars
Prakash
Raj,
Rajendra
Prasad,
Vennela
Kishore,
Catherine
Tresa,
Nassar,
Sathyaraj,
Srinivasa
Reddy,
Saptagiri,
Shakalaka
Shankar,
Pradeep
Rawat,
Prabhas
Sreenu,
Rajendran,
Mime
Gopi,
and
John
Vijay
among
others
playing
the
important
characters
in
the
film.
Arthur
A
Wilson
worked
as
the
cinematographer,
and
Niranjan
Devaramane
worked
as
the
editor.
Devi
Sri
Prasad
is
behind
the
foot-tapping
music
and
sensational
background
score
for
Waltair
Veerayya.
The
movie
was
made
on
a
budget
of
Rs
140
Crore
by
Mythri
Movie
Makers.
Naveen
Yerneni
and
Y
Ravi
Shankar
bankrolled
the
film.
Kona
Venkat
and
K
Chakravarthy
Reddy
worked
on
Waltair
Veerayya's
screenplay.
Story first published: Friday, January 13, 2023, 9:13 [IST]