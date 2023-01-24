Waltair Veerayya: Megastar Chiranjeevi's Mass Action Film Grosses Rs 200 Crore, Wins The Sankranthi Race!
The movie was released on January 13 for Sankranthi, a day after Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy hit the screens. Waltair Veerayya recently grossed Rs 200 Crore at the box office, emerging as the winner.
Megastar
Chiranjeevi
scored
a
decent
blockbuster
in
the
form
of
his
latest
mass-action
drama
Waltair
Veerayya,
written
and
directed
by
Bobby
Kolli.
The
movie
was
released
on
January
13
for
Sankranthi,
a
day
after
Nandamuri
Balakrishna's
Veera
Simha
Reddy
hit
the
screens.
Waltair
Veerayya
recently
grossed
Rs
200
Crore
at
the
box
office,
emerging
as
the
winner
of
Sankranthi
movie
race.
Chiranjeevi's
out-and-out
comedy
action
film
showcased
him
in
a
vintage
form,
where
his
comedy
timing
and
acting
skills
occupied
the
screen
rather
than
the
heroic
frills.
After
decades,
fans
of
the
megastar
have
witnessed
Chiranjeevi
as
they
wanted,
leading
to
its
success.
Naveen
Yerneni
and
Y
Ravi
Shankar
produced
the
movie
under
the
Mythri
Movie
Makers
banner
on
a
budget
of
Rs
140
Crore.
As
claimed
by
the
makers,
the
movie
has
grossed
Rs
200
Crore.
Waltair
Veerayya
achieved
break-even
within
eight
days
of
its
theatrical
release,
which
is
also
a
record
for
the
actor
in
his
entire
career
spanning
about
40
years.
On
the
other
hand,
Balakrishna's
film
although
was
successful
and
had
achieved
the
higest-openings
in
his
career,
couldn't
achieve
break-even.
Waltair
Veerayya
Poster
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
Waltair
Veerayya
is
the
story
of
a
fisherman
belonging
to
Vishakapatnam.
He
is
approached
by
a
cop
on
an
assignment
to
bring
Solomon
Ceaser,
a
druglord
back
to
India.
However,
it
is
not
just
Solomon
Ceaser
but
a
even
bigger
mission
for
Veerayya,
who
wants
to
avenge
the
death
of
his
brother.
He
and
his
team
leaves
for
Malaysia.
The
film
stars
Massraja
Ravi
Teja
in
an
important
role
as
ACP
Vikram
Sagar
IPS,
half-brother
of
Veerayya.
Shruti
Haasan
played
the
female
lead
opposite
Chiranjeevi
and
as
a
RAW
agent
Athidi
while
Catherine
Tresa
played
the
second
heroine's
role
opposite
Ravi
Teja,
as
a
doctor.
The
movie
also
features
Prakash
Raj,
Rajendra
Prasad,
Vennela
Kishore,
Bobby
Simha,
Subba
Raju,
Mime
Gopi,
Sapthagiri,
Rajendran,
Shakalaka
Shankar,
and
Praveen
among
others
in
pivotal
roles.
The
movie's
music
is
composed
by
Devi
Sri
Prasad,
marking
their
successful
collaboration
after
Shankardada
MBBS.
Niranjan
Devaramane
edited
the
movie,
and
Arthur
A
Wilson
cranked
the
camera
for
the
film.
Story first published: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 20:22 [IST]