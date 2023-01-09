Ram Pothineni Poses With His Son Sidhanth For A Cute Picture; Here's Everything We Know About It!

Tollywood's energetic young hero Ram Pothineni, who was last seen in a Tamil-Telugu bilingual with Krithi Shetty titled The Warriorr, is currently shooting for the upcoming mass action entertainer under the direction of Boyapati Srinu. The movie is in the production phase and the Dhamaka girl Sreeleela is roped in for the female lead's role.

On January 8, the actor shared a cute picture of him with his nephew named Sidhanth Pothineni and called him a son. The restless fans of the actor wondered about it and made a scene out of the picture by posing questions like "Is he your real son?" "When are you married?" etc.

However, for Ram not revealing that Sidhanth is his nephew, all the hell broke loose.

Posting a cheerful picture with him on his Twitter handle, Ram Pothineni wrote, "Coz it's a SONday..

#Sidhanthpothineni" (sic)

Ram Pothineni is 34 years old and made his debut during his teenage years in 2006 with Devadasu, which introduced actress Ileana D Cruz to Tollywood. He was part of several youthful films where he got to experiment with different characterizations. He hails from a business family but one of his uncles is a popular producer Ravi Kishore, of Sravanthi Movies, and the other is a renowned heart surgeon, Dr. Ramesh, based out in Vijayawada. Actor Sharwanand and Ram Pothineni are related after their respective siblings got married to each other.