Ram Pothineni Poses With His Son Sidhanth For A Cute Picture; Here's Everything We Know About It!

Tollywood's
energetic
young
hero
Ram
Pothineni,
who
was
last
seen
in
a
Tamil-Telugu
bilingual
with
Krithi
Shetty
titled
The
Warriorr,
is
currently
shooting
for
the
upcoming
mass
action
entertainer
under
the
direction
of
Boyapati
Srinu.
The
movie
is
in
the
production
phase
and
the
Dhamaka
girl
Sreeleela
is
roped
in
for
the
female
lead's
role.
Ram
Pothineni
Photo
Credit:
Twitter
On
January
8,
the
actor
shared
a
cute
picture
of
him
with
his
nephew
named
Sidhanth
Pothineni
and
called
him
a
son.
The
restless
fans
of
the
actor
wondered
about
it
and
made
a
scene
out
of
the
picture
by
posing
questions
like
"Is
he
your
real
son?"
"When
are
you
married?" etc.
However,
for
Ram
not
revealing
that
Sidhanth
is
his
nephew,
all
the
hell
broke
loose.
Ram
Pothineni
is
34
years
old
and
made
his
debut
during
his
teenage
years
in
2006
with
Devadasu,
which
introduced
actress
Ileana
D
Cruz
to
Tollywood.
He
was
part
of
several
youthful
films
where
he
got
to
experiment
with
different
characterizations.
He
hails
from
a
business
family
but
one
of
his
uncles
is
a
popular
producer
Ravi
Kishore,
of
Sravanthi
Movies,
and
the
other
is
a
renowned
heart
surgeon,
Dr.
Ramesh,
based
out
in
Vijayawada.
Actor
Sharwanand
and
Ram
Pothineni
are
related
after
their
respective
siblings
got
married
to
each
other.
Story first published: Monday, January 9, 2023, 14:33 [IST]