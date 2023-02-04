Why Netizens Are Trending 'Remove Thaman From Mahesh Babu's SSMB 28': All You Need To Know
SSMB 28 recently made headlines with its whopping digital streaming rights deal with OTT giant Netflix. The streaming rights of the southern languages are bagged for an amount of Rs 80 Crore, reportedly.
Superstar
Mahesh
Babu
is
shooting
for
his
upcoming
action
entertainer
under
the
direction
of
Trivikram
Srinivas.
The
filming
is
taking
place
at
specially
erected
sets
in
the
film
city
of
Hyderabad.
The
main
cast
and
crew
are
taking
part
in
the
month-long
schedule.
Mahesh
Babu
SS
Thaman
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
Pooja
Hegde
is
the
film's
leading
lady,
marking
her
second
collaboration
with
the
Superstar
actor
after
the
2019's
release
Maharshi.
The
movie
will
also
feature
actress
Sreeleela
as
another
heroine
and
Samyutha
Menon
is
also
said
to
be
part
of
the
film.
Yesteryear
actress
Shobhana
has
been
approached
for
an
important
role
in
the
film.
SSMB
28
recently
made
headlines
with
its
whopping
digital
streaming
rights
deal
with
OTT
giant
Netflix.
The
streaming
rights
of
the
southern
languages
are
bagged
for
an
amount
of
Rs
80
Crore,
reportedly.
SSMB
28
Mahesh
Babu
Photo
Credit:
Internet
However,
on
February
4,
fans
of
Mahesh
Babu
trended
'Remove
Thaman
From
SSMB
28'
on
Twitter.
Digging
deep,
the
reason
for
the
same
is
Thaman's
disappointing
music
for
the
film,
which
was
composed
in
elaborate
music
sessions
held
in
Dubai,
didn't
come
out
satisfactory.
The
film's
director,
Trivikram
Srinivas
is
reportedly
upset
with
the
outcome.
Fans
were
quick
to
break
it
out
on
social
media
and
have
started
creating
memes.
There
are
more
than
59.7
K
tweets
under
the
hashtag.
SSMB
28
also
marks
the
third
collaboration
of
Mahesh
Babu
and
Trivikram
Srinivas
after
'Athadu'
and
'Khaleja'.
The
film's
cinematography
is
being
handled
by
PS
Vinod.
Navin
Nooli
is
on
board
as
the
editor
of
the
film.
Anbu-Ariv
is
the
stunt
choreographer.
S
Radhakrishna
is
bankrolling
the
film
under
the
Haarika
and
Hassine
Creations
banner.