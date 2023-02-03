Writer Padmabhushan Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download
The movie charts the journey of a middle-class fellow named Padmabhushan, who works as a librarian and is an aspiring novelist. He wants to become a writer so much that he borrows Rs 3 Lakh from moneylenders & publishes.
Tollywood
actor
Suhas' latest
comedy-family
drama
written
and
directed
by
Shanmukha
Prasanth,
titled
Writer
Padmabhushan,
was
released
all
over
the
State
on
February
2.
The
movie
met
with
a
mixed
response
at
the
box
office
upon
its
theatrical
release.
The
movie
charts
the
journey
of
a
middle-class
fellow
named
Padmabhushan,
who
works
as
a
librarian
and
is
an
aspiring
novelist.
He
wants
to
become
a
writer
so
much
that
he
borrows
Rs
3
Lakh
from
moneylenders
and
publishes
his
book.
While
he
struggles
to
pay
the
money
back
due
to
no
reception
for
his
book,
another
book
on
under
his
name
gets
released
in
the
market
and
becomes
successful.
Padmabhushan
shamelessly
takes
the
credit
for
the
other
one
and
enjoys
the
fame.
His
love
and
family
life
become
entangled
in
all
this
confusion.
Within
a
couple
of
hours
after
the
theatrical
release,
Writer
Padmabhushan
got
leaked
on
the
internet.
Several
illegal
websites,
which
promote
pirated
content
have
swung
into
action
to
pry
on
this
small-budget
film.
The
entire
content
of
the
film
was
copied
and
distributed
on
social
media
pages
as
well.
Using
these
links,
one
can
view
the
film
in
high-definition
quality
and
also
download
it.
The
movie
stars
Rohini
Molleti,
Praveen
Kataria,
Ashish
Vidyarthi,
and
Gundu
Sudarshan
among
others
in
pivotal
roles.
Venkat
R
Shakamuri
cranked
the
camera
for
the
film
that
was
edited
by
Kodati
Pavan
Kalyan
and
Siddhartha
Thatholu.
The
film's
tunes
and
music
were
composed
by
Sekhar
Chandra.
G
Manoharan
presented
the
film.
Anurag
Reddy,
Sharat
Chandra,
and
Chandru
Manoharan
produced
the
movie
under
the
Chai
Bisket
Productions
and
Lahari
Films
banner.
Story first published: Friday, February 3, 2023, 13:22 [IST]