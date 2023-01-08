KGF Chapter 3: The Most-Anticipated Sequel Of The Iconic Action Drama Will Kick-Start From...

Actor
Yash,
who
shot
to
international
fame
with
director
Prashanth
Neel's
KGF
Chapter
1
&
2
is
currently
working
on
several
films
that
are
in
the
production
stage.
The
movie
shot
the
director
and
actor
to
unprecedented
fame.
Fans
of
the
popular
movie
are
diverted
from
the
sequel
aka
KGF
Chapter
3
for
over
some
time
as
the
filmmakers
and
the
entire
unit
is
busy
with
other
projects.
KGF
2
However,
as
per
the
latest
updates,
we
hear
that
producer
Vijay
Kiragandur
of
Hombale
Films
has
come
up
with
a
juicy
update
about
the
sequel
to
the
KGF
franchise.
The
ending
of
KGF
2
was
rather
unfinished
as
Rocky's
ship
full
of
gold
enters
the
Indonesian
waters.
What
happens
to
Rocky
and
the
gold
has
been
undisclosed.
Fans
were
distressed
over
the
suspense
and
now
the
latest
update
about
KGF
3's
shooting
has
given
them
hope.
According
to
the
available
information,
Vijay
Kiragandur
said
that
the
filming
of
the
sequel
will
only
begin
in
2025,
as
the
pre-production
and
story
development
works
of
the
film
are
ready.
The
movie
will
then
hit
the
screens
in
2026.
KGF
2
was
made
on
a
budget
of
Rs
100
Crore
and
it
made
a
profit
of
around
Rs
1200
Crore.
The
movie
stars
Srinidhi
Shetty
as
the
female
lead
who
is
killed
by
the
antagonist
in
the
second
part,
sending
Rocky
on
a
rampage.
The
film
stars
Sanjay
Dutt,
Raveena
Tandon,
Prakash
Raj,
Anant
Nag,
Rao
Ramesh,
Vasishta
N
Simha,
and
Easwari
Rao
among
others
in
crucial
roles.
Meanwhile,
Prashanth
Neel
is
currently
filming
Salaar,
another
pan-India
project
with
Rebel
Star
Prabhas,
and
already
has
Jr
NTR
on
hold
for
NTR
31,
which
will
begin
as
and
when
Salaar
wraps
up.
Only
after
these
two
projects,
the
sequel
to
KGF
is
going
to
resurface.
Story first published: Sunday, January 8, 2023, 13:46 [IST]