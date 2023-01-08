KGF Chapter 3: The Most-Anticipated Sequel Of The Iconic Action Drama Will Kick-Start From...

Actor Yash, who shot to international fame with director Prashanth Neel's KGF Chapter 1 & 2 is currently working on several films that are in the production stage. The movie shot the director and actor to unprecedented fame. Fans of the popular movie are diverted from the sequel aka KGF Chapter 3 for over some time as the filmmakers and the entire unit is busy with other projects.

KGF 2 Poster Photo Credit: Gallery

However, as per the latest updates, we hear that producer Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films has come up with a juicy update about the sequel to the KGF franchise. The ending of KGF 2 was rather unfinished as Rocky's ship full of gold enters the Indonesian waters. What happens to Rocky and the gold has been undisclosed. Fans were distressed over the suspense and now the latest update about KGF 3's shooting has given them hope.

According to the available information, Vijay Kiragandur said that the filming of the sequel will only begin in 2025, as the pre-production and story development works of the film are ready. The movie will then hit the screens in 2026.

KGF 2 was made on a budget of Rs 100 Crore and it made a profit of around Rs 1200 Crore. The movie stars Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead who is killed by the antagonist in the second part, sending Rocky on a rampage. The film stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag, Rao Ramesh, Vasishta N Simha, and Easwari Rao among others in crucial roles.

Meanwhile, Prashanth Neel is currently filming Salaar, another pan-India project with Rebel Star Prabhas, and already has Jr NTR on hold for NTR 31, which will begin as and when Salaar wraps up. Only after these two projects, the sequel to KGF is going to resurface.