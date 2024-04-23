Aa Okkati Adakku Trailer: Nani Talks About Jersey Sequel At Allari Naresh's Event; His Answer Surprised Fans

Nani
Talks
About
Jersey
Sequel
At
Aa
Okkati
Adakku
Trailer
Launch:
Natural
star
Nani
and
actor
Allari
Naresh
enjoy
a
very
good
friendship
offscreen.
Their
wives
Anjana
and
Virupa
along
with
their
children
hang
out
closely
even
otherwise.
These
two
talented
actors
have
become
family
friends
and
owing
to
their
closeness,
Nani
attended
the
trailer
launch
event
of
Allari
Naresh's
upcoming
romantic
comedy
drama
titled
Aa
Okkati
Adakku.
Starring
Faria
Abdullah
as
the
female
lead,
Aa
Okkati
Adakku
is
written
and
directed
by
Malli
Ankam
and
marks
the
comeback
of
Naresh
to
his
typical
comedy
genre.
Allari
Naresh's
comedy
films
are
a
rage
and
were
highly
successful.
Aa
Okkati
Adakku
Allari
Naresh
has
been
doing
various
characters
that
depicted
him
in
a
new
light
contrary
to
his
earlier
image.
But,
his
fans
and
movie
lovers
missed
the
actor
in
his
element
all
these
years.
The
movie
is
going
to
hit
the
screens
on
May
3,
right
in
time
for
the
summer
vacation.
The
movie's
title
is
also
taken
from
the
epic
movie
named
'Aa
Okkati
Adakku,'
written
and
directed
by
late
EVV
Satyanarayana,
Naresh's
father.
Nani
Talks
About
Jersey
Sequel
Jersey
is
a
highly
successful
and
critically
acclaimed
film
starring
Nani,
under
the
direction
of
Gowtam
Tinnanuri.
The
movie,
which
was
also
remade
in
Hindi,
won
two
National
Film
Awards
for
Best
Feature
Film-
Telugu,
and
Best
Editing
(Naveen
Nooli).
T\
Nani,
whose
character,
Arjun
dies
in
the
movie
Jersey,
reacted
in
a
rather
funny
and
surprising
way.
He
said,
"Nenu
lenu
ga,
ipudu
evartho
teskuntaro
teskondi," which
translates
to,
"I
died
in
the
film,
you
can
make
the
film
with
whomever
you
want."