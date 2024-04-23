Aa Okkati Adakku Trailer: Nani Talks About Jersey Sequel At Allari Naresh's Event; His Answer Surprised Fans

Photo Credit:

Nani Talks About Jersey Sequel At Aa Okkati Adakku Trailer Launch: Natural star Nani and actor Allari Naresh enjoy a very good friendship offscreen. Their wives Anjana and Virupa along with their children hang out closely even otherwise. These two talented actors have become family friends and owing to their closeness, Nani attended the trailer launch event of Allari Naresh's upcoming romantic comedy drama titled Aa Okkati Adakku.

Starring Faria Abdullah as the female lead, Aa Okkati Adakku is written and directed by Malli Ankam and marks the comeback of Naresh to his typical comedy genre. Allari Naresh's comedy films are a rage and were highly successful.

Allari Naresh has been doing various characters that depicted him in a new light contrary to his earlier image. But, his fans and movie lovers missed the actor in his element all these years. The movie is going to hit the screens on May 3, right in time for the summer vacation.

The movie's title is also taken from the epic movie named 'Aa Okkati Adakku,' written and directed by late EVV Satyanarayana, Naresh's father.

Jersey is a highly successful and critically acclaimed film starring Nani, under the direction of Gowtam Tinnanuri. The movie, which was also remade in Hindi, won two National Film Awards for Best Feature Film- Telugu, and Best Editing (Naveen Nooli).

Nani, whose character, Arjun dies in the movie Jersey, reacted in a rather funny and surprising way. He said, "Nenu lenu ga, ipudu evartho teskuntaro teskondi," which translates to, "I died in the film, you can make the film with whomever you want."