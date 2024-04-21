Aa Okkati Adakku Trailer Release: Allari Naresh's Romantic Comedy With Faria Abdullah Glimpse Out On THIS Date

Photo Credit:

Aa Okkati Adakku Trailer Release Date & Time: Aa Okkati Adakku is the upcoming romantic comedy featuring Allari Naresh. The movie's title was inspired by the actor's father, legendary writer-director, late EVV Satyanarayana's super duper blockbuster hit by the same name featuring Rajendra Prasad and marking the debut of Rambha.

Allari Naresh has been doing roles that bring out the performer in him and stayed away from his typical slapstick comedy and spoof movies for a while. After critical acclaim-winning films like Naandhi, Itlu Maredumilli Niyojakavargam, and Ugramm, the actor opted for a comedy-drama, much to the delight of his fans.

Allari Naresh's 'Aa Okkati Adakku' movie is now gearing up for a worldwide theatrical release on May 3. Owing to the craze the actor enjoys, coupled with the fact that he is returning to the comedy genre, fans are expecting the movie to be a befitting film.

Aa Okkati Adakku Trailer Release Date

The movie's teaser was dropped recently and it gained adequate buzz ahead of its release. The movie written and directed by Malli Ankam is now ready to enthrall the fans with its theatrical trailer. The makers have planned for a trailer release event on April 22 at AAA Cinemas in Ameerpet. The event will begin in the evening and the trailer will be out at 4.05 PM. Natural star Nani is going to unveil the release trailer.

Aa Okkati Adakku Cast

The movie stars Allari Naresh as Gana in the movie. Faria Abdullah, Vennela Kishore, Jamie Lever, Harsha Chemudu, and Ariyana Glory among others in key roles.

Aa Okkati Adakku Crew

Produced by Rajiv Chilaka under the Chilaka Productions banner, the movie Aa Okkati Adakku was written and directed by Malli Ankam. The movie has its cinematography by Suryaa and edited by Chota K. Prasad. Gopi Sundar composed the film's entire background score and music.