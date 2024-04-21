Aa Okkati Adakku Trailer Release: Allari Naresh's Romantic Comedy With Faria Abdullah Glimpse Out On THIS Date

Aa
Okkati
Adakku
Trailer
Release
Date
&
Time:
Aa
Okkati
Adakku
is
the
upcoming
romantic
comedy
featuring
Allari
Naresh.
The
movie's
title
was
inspired
by
the
actor's
father,
legendary
writer-director,
late
EVV
Satyanarayana's
super
duper
blockbuster
hit
by
the
same
name
featuring
Rajendra
Prasad
and
marking
the
debut
of
Rambha.
Allari
Naresh
has
been
doing
roles
that
bring
out
the
performer
in
him
and
stayed
away
from
his
typical
slapstick
comedy
and
spoof
movies
for
a
while.
After
critical
acclaim-winning
films
like
Naandhi,
Itlu
Maredumilli
Niyojakavargam,
and
Ugramm,
the
actor
opted
for
a
comedy-drama,
much
to
the
delight
of
his
fans.
Allari
Naresh's
'Aa
Okkati
Adakku'
movie
is
now
gearing
up
for
a
worldwide
theatrical
release
on
May
3.
Owing
to
the
craze
the
actor
enjoys,
coupled
with
the
fact
that
he
is
returning
to
the
comedy
genre,
fans
are
expecting
the
movie
to
be
a
befitting
film.
Aa
Okkati
Adakku
Trailer
Release
Date
The
movie's
teaser
was
dropped
recently
and
it
gained
adequate
buzz
ahead
of
its
release.
The
movie
written
and
directed
by
Malli
Ankam
is
now
ready
to
enthrall
the
fans
with
its
theatrical
trailer.
The
makers
have
planned
for
a
trailer
release
event
on
April
22
at
AAA
Cinemas
in
Ameerpet.
The
event
will
begin
in
the
evening
and
the
trailer
will
be
out
at
4.05
PM.
Natural
star
Nani
is
going
to
unveil
the
release
trailer.
Aa
Okkati
Adakku
Cast
The
movie
stars
Allari
Naresh
as
Gana
in
the
movie.
Faria
Abdullah,
Vennela
Kishore,
Jamie
Lever,
Harsha
Chemudu,
and
Ariyana
Glory
among
others
in
key
roles.
Aa
Okkati
Adakku
Crew
Produced
by
Rajiv
Chilaka
under
the
Chilaka
Productions
banner,
the
movie
Aa
Okkati
Adakku
was
written
and
directed
by
Malli
Ankam.
The
movie
has
its
cinematography
by
Suryaa
and
edited
by
Chota
K.
Prasad.
Gopi
Sundar
composed
the
film's
entire
background
score
and
music.