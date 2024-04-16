Aashu Reddy Shares Sultry Photoshoot Pictures In Body-Hugging Black Dress; Netizen Asks About Br$%#t Surgery

Photo Credit:

Aashu Reddy Questioned About Breast Surgery By A Netizen: Aashu Reddy, who is a popular Telugu Television celebrity in the two Teugu-speaking states, is always hogging the limelight with her bold photoshoots, interviews, and her projects. The Bigg Boss Telugu fame earned recognition and fame for her striking similarity with Samantha Ruth Prabhu's facial features. She then earned a massive following on her social media accounts including TikTok.

Aashu Reddy then was offered to participate in the much-hyped and controversial reality show Bigg Boss Telugu, which took her image and range a step further. She was then roped in for the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 where she only earned a glamorous image and did nothing other than entertain her fans with her physical looks.

She survived in the house for a couple of weeks before finally getting eliminated and Aashu Reddy started getting some projects in the entertainment industry including acting and hosting.

Her interview with maverick director and filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma went viral for all the wrong reasons. In the interview where RGV opened up about his understanding and opinions about love, s#x, and relationships, he sat down before Aashu Reddy on the floor and put her toe inside his mouth, much became quite controversial.

Aashu is famous her bold photoshoots and advanced dermatology treatments. She flaunts her body and assets to tease her fans and get admiration.

As the actress shared a set of latest pictures in a black coloured body-hugging dress that has noodle straps and a low neckline, an enthusiastic netizen commented on her pictures. He asked if she had undergone a plastic or enhancement surgery to her breasts.

However, the actress is known to respond to as many comments that catch her notice, but to this particular question, she has yet to respond to this question. Aashu Reddy's name surfaced during the KP Chowdary's drug scandal and she will be questioned on the same, very soon.