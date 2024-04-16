Aashu Reddy Shares Sultry Photoshoot Pictures In Body-Hugging Black Dress; Netizen Asks About Br$%#t Surgery

Aashu
Reddy
Questioned
About
Breast
Surgery
By
A
Netizen:
Aashu
Reddy,
who
is
a
popular
Telugu
Television
celebrity
in
the
two
Teugu-speaking
states,
is
always
hogging
the
limelight
with
her
bold
photoshoots,
interviews,
and
her
projects.
The
Bigg
Boss
Telugu
fame
earned
recognition
and
fame
for
her
striking
similarity
with
Samantha
Ruth
Prabhu's
facial
features.
She
then
earned
a
massive
following
on
her
social
media
accounts
including
TikTok.
Aashu
Reddy
then
was
offered
to
participate
in
the
much-hyped
and
controversial
reality
show
Bigg
Boss
Telugu,
which
took
her
image
and
range
a
step
further.
She
was
then
roped
in
for
the
Bigg
Boss
Telugu
Season
3
where
she
only
earned
a
glamorous
image
and
did
nothing
other
than
entertain
her
fans
with
her
physical
looks.
She
survived
in
the
house
for
a
couple
of
weeks
before
finally
getting
eliminated
and
Aashu
Reddy
started
getting
some
projects
in
the
entertainment
industry
including
acting
and
hosting.
Her
interview
with
maverick
director
and
filmmaker
Ram
Gopal
Varma
went
viral
for
all
the
wrong
reasons.
In
the
interview
where
RGV
opened
up
about
his
understanding
and
opinions
about
love,
s#x,
and
relationships,
he
sat
down
before
Aashu
Reddy
on
the
floor
and
put
her
toe
inside
his
mouth,
much
became
quite
controversial.
Aashu
Reddy's
Black
Dress
Photoshoot
Pics
Goes
Viral
Aashu
is
famous
her
bold
photoshoots
and
advanced
dermatology
treatments.
She
flaunts
her
body
and
assets
to
tease
her
fans
and
get
admiration.
Netizen
Questioned
Aashu
Reddy
About
Breast
Surgery
As
the
actress
shared
a
set
of
latest
pictures
in
a
black
coloured
body-hugging
dress
that
has
noodle
straps
and
a
low
neckline,
an
enthusiastic
netizen
commented
on
her
pictures.
He
asked
if
she
had
undergone
a
plastic
or
enhancement
surgery
to
her
breasts.
However,
the
actress
is
known
to
respond
to
as
many
comments
that
catch
her
notice,
but
to
this
particular
question,
she
has
yet
to
respond
to
this
question.
Aashu
Reddy's
name
surfaced
during
the
KP
Chowdary's
drug
scandal
and
she
will
be
questioned
on
the
same,
very
soon.