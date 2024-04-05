Action Queen Disha Patani Treats Audience With BTS of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, Clicks A Selfie With Co-star Prabhas

Action queen Disha Patani shared a few Behind The Scenes (BTS) glimpses from the sets of the highly-anticipated film 'Kalki 2898 AD'. The actress took to her social media handle and shared a photo dump from the film's shoot, which took place in Italy. A video features Disha getting ready for filming a sequence in extreme weather conditions, which perfectly showcases her dedication towards her craft. What caught the attention of fans was Disha's selfie with her co-star Prabhas from the sets.

Disha's caption read, "Italy photo dump.. @kalki2898ad 🌸 it was 🥶 💨 ✨🏝️,"

The BTS pictures have amped up the excitement among the audience for the film's release. Fans are waiting to witness Disha and Prabhas share the screen space for the first time. Recently, Disha Patani surprised everyone by playing the role of an antagonist and slaying action sequences alongside Sidharth Malhotra in 'Yodha'.

Apart from 'Kalki 2898 AD', she will also be seen in Suriya-starrer 'Kanguva' and a comic-caper 'Welcome To The Jungle'.