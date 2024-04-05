Action Queen Disha Patani Treats Audience With BTS of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, Clicks A Selfie With Co-star Prabhas

Action
queen
Disha
Patani
shared
a
few
Behind
The
Scenes
(BTS)
glimpses
from
the
sets
of
the
highly-anticipated
film
'Kalki
2898
AD'.
The
actress
took
to
her
social
media
handle
and
shared
a
photo
dump
from
the
film's
shoot,
which
took
place
in
Italy.
A
video
features
Disha
getting
ready
for
filming
a
sequence
in
extreme
weather
conditions,
which
perfectly
showcases
her
dedication
towards
her
craft.
What
caught
the
attention
of
fans
was
Disha's
selfie
with
her
co-star
Prabhas
from
the
sets.
Disha's
caption
read,
"Italy
photo
dump..
@kalki2898ad
🌸
it
was
🥶
💨
✨🏝️,"
The
BTS
pictures
have
amped
up
the
excitement
among
the
audience
for
the
film's
release.
Fans
are
waiting
to
witness
Disha
and
Prabhas
share
the
screen
space
for
the
first
time.
Recently,
Disha
Patani
surprised
everyone
by
playing
the
role
of
an
antagonist
and
slaying
action
sequences
alongside
Sidharth
Malhotra
in
'Yodha'.
Apart
from
'Kalki
2898
AD',
she
will
also
be
seen
in
Suriya-starrer
'Kanguva'
and
a
comic-caper
'Welcome
To
The
Jungle'.
