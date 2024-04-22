Akhil Akkineni's Marriage On Cards? Actor In Love With An Actress He Worked With; To Announce Engagement Soon?

Photo Credit:

Wedding Bells For Akkineni Akhil? Akhil is one of the young actors in Tollywood, who is born with a silver spoon but comes across as a hard-working person, who is keen on making it big in Tollywood. His last release was Mammootty-starrer Agent, written by Vakkantham Vasmi and directed by Surender Reddy. Despite many risky stunts and giving the movie his all, Akhil had to taste a bitter flop, again.

It is not an exaggeration at all to say that Akhil Akkineni is still looking for success to place him as an actor and a star in the industry, as his half-brother Naga Chaitanya.

Akhil In Love With An Actress?

According to the information that is now going viral and reported on entertainment portals, the youngest Akkineni hero is now ready to take the big step in his life by tying the nuptial knot.

Akkineni Akhil is allegedly in love with an actress, with whom he had earlier worked. He is serious about his relationship and has shared the same with his parents Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni, who welcomed his decision.

If these rumours are to be believed, Akkineni Akhil will officially get engaged and subsequently settle down in his personal life as a family man.

Photo Credit:

Akhil's Previous Engagement In 2016

Akhil, on the other hand, was once engaged to GVK Reddy's granddaughter Shriya Bhupal in 2016. Their wedding was to take place at a destination in Europe but due to unknown reasons, their engagement was called off. Nagarjuna, Akhil, and none of them involved in the alliance spoke about the break-up.

Photo Credit:

But, sources revealed that Akhil and Shriya Bhupal had a quarrel at Hyderabad airport, which was the last draw between them. Immediately, Shriya Bhupal married Upasana Kamineni's immediate cousin Anindith and is now a mother of two.

Akhil Akkineni's Workfront

Meanwhile, Akhil has yet to announce his upcoming films as all of his films have failed to create an image for him in Tollywood as a successful hero, to date.

Akkineni Akhil's stepbrother Naga Chaitanya is now divorced from Samantha Ruth Prabhu after almost four years of marriage and is allegedly seeing Sobhita Dhulipala.