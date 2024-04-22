Akhil Akkineni's Marriage On Cards? Actor In Love With An Actress He Worked With; To Announce Engagement Soon?

Wedding
Bells
For
Akkineni
Akhil?
Akhil
is
one
of
the
young
actors
in
Tollywood,
who
is
born
with
a
silver
spoon
but
comes
across
as
a
hard-working
person,
who
is
keen
on
making
it
big
in
Tollywood.
His
last
release
was
Mammootty-starrer
Agent,
written
by
Vakkantham
Vasmi
and
directed
by
Surender
Reddy.
Despite
many
risky
stunts
and
giving
the
movie
his
all,
Akhil
had
to
taste
a
bitter
flop,
again.
It
is
not
an
exaggeration
at
all
to
say
that
Akhil
Akkineni
is
still
looking
for
success
to
place
him
as
an
actor
and
a
star
in
the
industry,
as
his
half-brother
Naga
Chaitanya.
Akhil
In
Love
With
An
Actress?
According
to
the
information
that
is
now
going
viral
and
reported
on
entertainment
portals,
the
youngest
Akkineni
hero
is
now
ready
to
take
the
big
step
in
his
life
by
tying
the
nuptial
knot.
Akkineni
Akhil
is
allegedly
in
love
with
an
actress,
with
whom
he
had
earlier
worked.
He
is
serious
about
his
relationship
and
has
shared
the
same
with
his
parents
Nagarjuna
and
Amala
Akkineni,
who
welcomed
his
decision.
If
these
rumours
are
to
be
believed,
Akkineni
Akhil
will
officially
get
engaged
and
subsequently
settle
down
in
his
personal
life
as
a
family
man.
Akhil's
Previous
Engagement
In
2016
Akhil,
on
the
other
hand,
was
once
engaged
to
GVK
Reddy's
granddaughter
Shriya
Bhupal
in
2016.
Their
wedding
was
to
take
place
at
a
destination
in
Europe
but
due
to
unknown
reasons,
their
engagement
was
called
off.
Nagarjuna,
Akhil,
and
none
of
them
involved
in
the
alliance
spoke
about
the
break-up.
But,
sources
revealed
that
Akhil
and
Shriya
Bhupal
had
a
quarrel
at
Hyderabad
airport,
which
was
the
last
draw
between
them.
Immediately,
Shriya
Bhupal
married
Upasana
Kamineni's
immediate
cousin
Anindith
and
is
now
a
mother
of
two.
Akhil
Akkineni's
Workfront
Meanwhile,
Akhil
has
yet
to
announce
his
upcoming
films
as
all
of
his
films
have
failed
to
create
an
image
for
him
in
Tollywood
as
a
successful
hero,
to
date.
Akkineni
Akhil's
stepbrother
Naga
Chaitanya
is
now
divorced
from
Samantha
Ruth
Prabhu
after
almost
four
years
of
marriage
and
is
allegedly
seeing
Sobhita
Dhulipala.