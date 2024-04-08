Akshay Kumar Makes His Telugu Debut After Saif Ali Khan, Emraan Hashmi, & Janhvi Kapoor; Key Role In Kannappa

Photo Credit:

Akshay Kumar As Lord Shiva In Manchu Vishnu's Kannappa: Kannappa, the upcoming fantasy mythological drama starring a plethora of superstars from the major Indian film industries, is being produced and enacted by Manchu Vishnu. The pan-India venture is now being shot in Hyderabad at the specially erected sets in RFC after a three-month-long schedule in New Zealand.

The movie, which is being made on a massive budget is going to be the first multiple-language release for actor-producer Manchu Vishnu. Titled Kannappa, the actor is playing the protagonist's role with many others like Prabhas, Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, Nayanthara, Madhubala, Mohan Babu, etc playing key roles.

Akshay Kumar's Telugu Debut With Kannappa

Adding to the list of renowned actors is Bollywood's paisa vasool actor Akshay Kumar. The actor will be seen in the important role of Lord Shiva, a cameo for which Mohanlal is onboard for the Malayalam version, Shiva Rajkumar for the Kannada version, and Prabhas for the Telugu version have been signed. However, this is just a rumour and there is no official information about Akshay Kumar's role in Kannappa.

As per the latest update and a report on 123 Telugu, Akshay Kumar's cameo has been confirmed. After the promotions of his upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, in which he shared screenspace with Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar is expected to join the film's team in Hyderabad.

Manchu Vishnu is funding this heavy-duty and star-studded fantasy drama under his 24 Frames Factory and Ava Entertainment banners.Kannappa Cast

The movie stars Vishnu Manchu in the titular role of Kannappa, an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva. In addition, the movies boasts of Mohanlal, Prabhas, Shiva Rajkumar, Mohan Babu, R Sarathkumar, Brahmanandam, Madhoo, Devaraj, Aishwariyaa Bhaskaran, Mukesh Rishi, Rahul Madhav, Kaushal Manda, Ragu Babu, Arpit Ranka, and Preity Mukhundhan among others.

Kannappa Crew

Kannappa's story was written by Paruchuri Gopala Krishna, G Nageswara Reddy, Eshwar Reddy, and Thota Prasad. In addition to producing and playing the lead role, Vishnu Manchu is also writing the screenplay for Kannappa. Mukesh Kumar Singh is the film's director. Sheldon Chau cranked the camera and Anthony is the editor. Stephen Devassy and Mani Sharma are composing the film's music and score.