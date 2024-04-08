Akshay Kumar Makes His Telugu Debut After Saif Ali Khan, Emraan Hashmi, & Janhvi Kapoor; Key Role In Kannappa

Akshay
Kumar
As
Lord
Shiva
In
Manchu
Vishnu's
Kannappa:
Kannappa,
the
upcoming
fantasy
mythological
drama
starring
a
plethora
of
superstars
from
the
major
Indian
film
industries,
is
being
produced
and
enacted
by
Manchu
Vishnu.
The
pan-India
venture
is
now
being
shot
in
Hyderabad
at
the
specially
erected
sets
in
RFC
after
a
three-month-long
schedule
in
New
Zealand.
The
movie,
which
is
being
made
on
a
massive
budget
is
going
to
be
the
first
multiple-language
release
for
actor-producer
Manchu
Vishnu.
Titled
Kannappa,
the
actor
is
playing
the
protagonist's
role
with
many
others
like
Prabhas,
Shiva
Rajkumar,
Mohanlal,
Nayanthara,
Madhubala,
Mohan
Babu,
etc
playing
key
roles.
Akshay
Kumar's
Telugu
Debut
With
Kannappa
Adding
to
the
list
of
renowned
actors
is
Bollywood's
paisa
vasool
actor
Akshay
Kumar.
The
actor
will
be
seen
in
the
important
role
of
Lord
Shiva,
a
cameo
for
which
Mohanlal
is
onboard
for
the
Malayalam
version,
Shiva
Rajkumar
for
the
Kannada
version,
and
Prabhas
for
the
Telugu
version
have
been
signed.
However,
this
is
just
a
rumour
and
there
is
no
official
information
about
Akshay
Kumar's
role
in
Kannappa.
As
per
the
latest
update
and
a
report
on
123
Telugu,
Akshay
Kumar's
cameo
has
been
confirmed.
After
the
promotions
of
his
upcoming
film
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan,
in
which
he
shared
screenspace
with
Tiger
Shroff,
Akshay
Kumar
is
expected
to
join
the
film's
team
in
Hyderabad.
Manchu
Vishnu
is
funding
this
heavy-duty
and
star-studded
fantasy
drama
under
his
24
Frames
Factory
and
Ava
Entertainment
banners.Kannappa
Cast
The
movie
stars
Vishnu
Manchu
in
the
titular
role
of
Kannappa,
an
ardent
devotee
of
Lord
Shiva.
In
addition,
the
movies
boasts
of
Mohanlal,
Prabhas,
Shiva
Rajkumar,
Mohan
Babu,
R
Sarathkumar,
Brahmanandam,
Madhoo,
Devaraj,
Aishwariyaa
Bhaskaran,
Mukesh
Rishi,
Rahul
Madhav,
Kaushal
Manda,
Ragu
Babu,
Arpit
Ranka,
and
Preity
Mukhundhan
among
others.
Kannappa
Crew
Kannappa's
story
was
written
by
Paruchuri
Gopala
Krishna,
G
Nageswara
Reddy,
Eshwar
Reddy,
and
Thota
Prasad.
In
addition
to
producing
and
playing
the
lead
role,
Vishnu
Manchu
is
also
writing
the
screenplay
for
Kannappa.
Mukesh
Kumar
Singh
is
the
film's
director.
Sheldon
Chau
cranked
the
camera
and
Anthony
is
the
editor.
Stephen
Devassy
and
Mani
Sharma
are
composing
the
film's
music
and
score.