Allu Arjun: Beyond The Silver Screen - 5 Surprising Facts About The Pan-India Star!

Pan
India
Star
In
contemporary
Indian
film,
Allu
Arjun
has
gained
international
recognition.
Allu
Arjun
has
built
up
a
substantial
global
fan
base
over
every
phase
of
his
phenomenally
successful
21-year
career,
who
see
each
of
his
films
and
celebrate
them
like
festivals.
He
has
solidified
an
unshakeable
position
in
the
public
eye,
beginning
with
his
films
being
promoted
as
Hindi-dubbed
on
televisions
and
extending
with
the
pan-India
hit
"Pushpa
1:
Rise." However,
did
you
know
these
five
things
about
Allu
Arjun?
1)
Favorite
Book
Alu
Arjun's
is
an
ardent
book
reader.
Whenever
he
sets
his
time
free
from
shooting
schedules
or
traveling,
he
prefers
reading
self-help
books.
His
favorite
book
is
"Who
Moved
My
Cheese?"
by
Dr.
Spencer
Johnson.
The
book
leaves
a
message
of
learning
to
overcome
fear,
handling
major
life
changes
gracefully,
and
finding
a
path
to
realize
your
dream-these
are
issues
with
which
every
person
struggles
in
life.
2)
Photographer
Allu
Arjun
loves
to
do
photography
in
his
free
time.
He
is
very
passionate
about
it
and
is
seen
doing
photography
and
drawing
during
his
free
session.
3)
Favorite
Film
His
favorite
movie
is
Chiranjeevi's
2002
action-drama
'Indra'.
The
actor
had
said
that
he
has
watched
it
over
15
times
and
can
still
watch
it
again
and
again.
4)
Responsibilities
toward
Society
Every
year
on
his
birthday,
Allu
Arjun,
along
with
his
team,
organizes
the
blood
donation
camp.
A
large
number
of
actors
participate
in
it,
and
the
superstar
himself
also
donates
blood
on
his
birthday.
5)Dancer
Allu
Arjun
sets
a
high
benchmark
when
it
comes
to
dancing.
His
dance
songs
are
immensely
popular
not
only
in
Telugu
states
but
also
in
the
Hindi
belt,
and
in
Chiranjeevi's
film
'Daddy',
Allu
Arjun
got
featured
as
a
dancer
as
one
of
Chiranjeevi's
dancing
classmates.
The
actor
dazzled
the
crowd
with
his
incredible
dancing
abilities.
Story first published: Monday, April 8, 2024, 11:31 [IST]