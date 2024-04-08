Allu Arjun: Beyond The Silver Screen - 5 Surprising Facts About The Pan-India Star!

Pan India Star In contemporary Indian film, Allu Arjun has gained international recognition. Allu Arjun has built up a substantial global fan base over every phase of his phenomenally successful 21-year career, who see each of his films and celebrate them like festivals. He has solidified an unshakeable position in the public eye, beginning with his films being promoted as Hindi-dubbed on televisions and extending with the pan-India hit "Pushpa 1: Rise." However, did you know these five things about Allu Arjun?

1) Favorite Book

Alu Arjun's is an ardent book reader. Whenever he sets his time free from shooting schedules or traveling, he prefers reading self-help books. His favorite book is "Who Moved My Cheese?" by Dr. Spencer Johnson. The book leaves a message of learning to overcome fear, handling major life changes gracefully, and finding a path to realize your dream-these are issues with which every person struggles in life.

2) Photographer

Allu Arjun loves to do photography in his free time. He is very passionate about it and is seen doing photography and drawing during his free session.

3) Favorite Film

His favorite movie is Chiranjeevi's 2002 action-drama 'Indra'. The actor had said that he has watched it over 15 times and can still watch it again and again.

4) Responsibilities toward Society

Every year on his birthday, Allu Arjun, along with his team, organizes the blood donation camp. A large number of actors participate in it, and the superstar himself also donates blood on his birthday.

5)Dancer

Allu Arjun sets a high benchmark when it comes to dancing. His dance songs are immensely popular not only in Telugu states but also in the Hindi belt, and in Chiranjeevi's film 'Daddy', Allu Arjun got featured as a dancer as one of Chiranjeevi's dancing classmates. The actor dazzled the crowd with his incredible dancing abilities.