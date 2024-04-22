Allu Arjun's 'Sarrainodu' Achieves Milestone by Joining Rs 100 Crore Club; Details

Allu
Arjun's
film
'Sarrainodu,
directed
by
Boyapati
Srinu,
was
a
commercial
success
back
when
it
was
released
in
2016.
The
movie
showcased
the
Iconic
star
Allu
Arjun
in
a
new
light
and
garnered
him
a
mass
image,
making
him
a
versatile
performer.
The
movie
earned
a
lot
of
money
and
joined
the
Es
100
Crore
Club.
It
starred
Rakul
Preet
Singh,
and
Adi
Pinisetty
played
the
antagonist's
role
for
the
first
time
in
his
Tollywood
career,
with
his
intimidating
performance.
The
film
was
then
made
on
a
big
budget
of
Rs
50
Crore.
Even
though
some
critics
gave
it
mixed
reviews,
'Sarrainodu'
was
loved
by
many
and
did
well
at
the
box
office,
YouTube
platform,
OTTs,
and
during
Television
premieres.
This
movie
was
very
important
for
Allu
Arjun.
It
showed
he
was
a
top
actor
who
could
attract
big
audiences
by
experimenting
with
characters.
'Sarrainodu'
helped
him
get
more
fans
and
proved
he
was
great
at
making
movies
that
earn
a
lot
of
money.
The
film
did
really
well
everywhere,
especially
in
Andhra
and
Nizam
where
it
made
about
Rs
100
crores.
It
also
did
well
in
Karnataka,
Kerala,
other
states,
and
even
overseas,
joining
the
million-dollar
club.
The
success
of
'Sarrainodu'
showed
how
popular
Telugu
cinema
is,
not
just
in
India
but
around
the
world.
With
its
strong
cast,
big
budget,
and
impressive
earnings,
the
film
is
a
key
part
of
Allu
Arjun's
career.
It
not
only
brought
him
fame
but
also
set
the
stage
for
more
successful
movies
in
the
future.