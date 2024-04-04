Geethanjali Malli Vachindi Trailer: Actress Anjali Talks About Her Rumoured & Impending Wedding With Producer

Anjali,
a
well-known
actress
in
the
Telugu
film
industry,
has
made
a
mark
with
her
versatile
acting
skills
and
timing.
She's
played
leading
roles
and
significant
supporting
characters
in
various
movies
which
were
not
only
commercially
successful
but
also
won
her
performances
several
awards
and
appreciations.
Despite
her
successful
career,
Anjali,
at
37,
has
not
yet
married.
There
have
been
numerous
rumors
about
her
marriage,
but
she
has
consistently
denied
them.
Recently,
she
made
headlines
by
mentioning
her
marriage
plans
with
a
prominent
producer
during
a
talk
show
appearance.
Anjali
first
captured
the
hearts
of
many
with
her
debut
in
the
Telugu
movie
'Photo'
in
2006.
Her
role
in
'Seetamma
Vakitlo
Sirimalle
Chettu'
earned
her
widespread
recognition,
leading
to
roles
in
several
other
films,
including
'Masala.'
Although
she
struggled
to
become
a
leading
star
in
Telugu
cinema,
she
found
success
in
Tamil
films
and
continued
to
take
on
significant
roles
and
special
appearances
in
songs
that
appealed
to
the
youth.
Her
performance
in
the
comedy
horror-thriller
'Geethanjali'
in
2014
was
particularly
well-received,
and
a
sequel
is
ready
for
release.
The
trailer
of
Geethanjali
Malli
Vachindi
was
also
released
on
Apirl
3.
Regarding
her
personal
life,
Anjali
has
faced
constant
speculation
about
her
marital
status.
Rumors
once
suggested
she
had
married
a
businessman
and
moved
abroad.
Later,
there
was
talk
of
her
marrying
a
Telugu
producer
who
was
divorced.
However,
Anjali
has
dismissed
these
rumors.
On
the
talk
show
'Aali
Tho
Saradaga,
alongside
producer
Kona
Venkat,
who
helmed
'Geethanjali
Malli
Vachchindi,'
she
addressed
the
marriage
rumors
with
a
smile,
hinting
at
them
without
confirming
anything
directly.
During
the
show,
Anjali
also
discussed
her
new
movie
'Geethanjali,'
sharing
that
it
involves
a
ghost
story
backdrop.
She
opened
up
about
her
reasons
for
performing
special
songs
and
recalled
an
incident
during
the
shooting
of
'Game
Changer'
where
she
faced
a
challenging
situation.
Anjali
described
herself
as
very
playful,
adding
a
personal
touch
to
her
public
persona.