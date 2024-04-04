Geethanjali Malli Vachindi Trailer: Actress Anjali Talks About Her Rumoured & Impending Wedding With Producer

Anjali, a well-known actress in the Telugu film industry, has made a mark with her versatile acting skills and timing. She's played leading roles and significant supporting characters in various movies which were not only commercially successful but also won her performances several awards and appreciations. Despite her successful career, Anjali, at 37, has not yet married. There have been numerous rumors about her marriage, but she has consistently denied them. Recently, she made headlines by mentioning her marriage plans with a prominent producer during a talk show appearance.

Anjali first captured the hearts of many with her debut in the Telugu movie 'Photo' in 2006. Her role in 'Seetamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu' earned her widespread recognition, leading to roles in several other films, including 'Masala.' Although she struggled to become a leading star in Telugu cinema, she found success in Tamil films and continued to take on significant roles and special appearances in songs that appealed to the youth. Her performance in the comedy horror-thriller 'Geethanjali' in 2014 was particularly well-received, and a sequel is ready for release. The trailer of Geethanjali Malli Vachindi was also released on Apirl 3.

Regarding her personal life, Anjali has faced constant speculation about her marital status. Rumors once suggested she had married a businessman and moved abroad. Later, there was talk of her marrying a Telugu producer who was divorced. However, Anjali has dismissed these rumors. On the talk show 'Aali Tho Saradaga, alongside producer Kona Venkat, who helmed 'Geethanjali Malli Vachchindi,' she addressed the marriage rumors with a smile, hinting at them without confirming anything directly.

During the show, Anjali also discussed her new movie 'Geethanjali,' sharing that it involves a ghost story backdrop. She opened up about her reasons for performing special songs and recalled an incident during the shooting of 'Game Changer' where she faced a challenging situation. Anjali described herself as very playful, adding a personal touch to her public persona.