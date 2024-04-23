Astrologer Venu Swamy Predicts Divorce For Lavanya Tripathi & Varun Tej, Tollywood's New Couple; Details HERE

Venu
Swamy
Predicts
Divorce
For
Lavanya
Tripathi
&
Varun
Tej:
Varun
Tej
and
Lavanya
Tripathi
are
a
private
couple
in
Tollywood,
who
prefer
to
keep
their
personal
life
mostly
under
wraps.
Their
wedding
which
took
place
in
Tuscany,
Italy
on
November
1
enthralled
their
fans
and
friends.
Post
the
wedding,
Lavanya
Tripathi
moved
to
Varun
Tej's
house
in
Manikonda
and
has
been
living
with
her
in-laws.
Varun
Tej
and
Lavanya
Tripathi
first
met
on
the
sets
of
their
2016
film
'Mister,'
directed
by
Srinu
Vaitla.
They
shot
the
movie
in
Italy,
therefore
making
the
country
special
for
the
couple,
who
insisted
and
waited
to
get
married
in
the
picturesque
locales
in
November.
Their
three-day
wedding
festivities
took
place
at
an
8th-century
medieval
village-turned-resort,
which
was
indeed
memorable
for
the
wedding
guests.
They
hosted
two
receptions
back
in
India
one
at
Hyderabad
for
the
Tollywood
fraternity
and
the
other
at
Dehradun,
Lavanya's
home.
Before
tying
the
knot,
Lavanya
Tripathi
and
Varun
Tej
have
remained
tight-lipped
about
their
relationship
rumours
and
avoided
public
appearances.
When
asked
about
their
relationship
status,
they
mentioned
being
only
"good
friends."
Photo
Credit:
Varun
Tej
&
Lavanya
Tripathi
To
Get
Divorced?
Astrologer
Venu
Swamy,
who
is
popular
for
his
predictions
about
Tollywood
celebrities,
especially
their
love,
marriage,
and
relationship
predictions,
hit
the
headlines
with
his
controversial
comments.
After
Naga
Chaitanya-Samantha,
Rashmika
Mandanna-Vijay
Deverakonda,
Prabhas,
and
Akhil
Akkineni,
Venu
Swamy
this
time
spoke
about
Varun
Tej
and
Lavanya
Tripathi.
Lavanya
Tripathi
and
Varun
Tej
have
been
married
for
only
six
months
now
and
the
news
about
their
alleged
divorce
is
now
causing
a
sensation.
Venu
Swamy
said
that
the
couple
will
soon
call
it
quits
and
will
not
remain
married.
Their
being
together
is
a
big
miracle
and
their
horoscopes
don't
look
positive
for
a
happy
marriage.
Many
will
criticize
me
and
cuss
me
for
my
predictions
but
I
have
no
personal
issues
with
the
couple
or
with
anybody
with
whom
I
predicted
the
future.
The
Sukra
and
Garuda
aspects
of
their
horoscopes
are
weak
and
Lavanya
Tripathi
has
a
Guru
dosha
while
Varun
Tej
has
a
Naga
dosha.
These
doshas
will
have
an
impact
on
their
lives
individually
and
as
a
couple."
Speaking
to
a
YouTube
Channel
called
'Cube
TV,'
Venu
Swamy
further
added,
"Both
Lavanya
and
Varun
Tej
will
head
for
a
divorce
due
to
the
involvement
of
a
woman
in
their
family.
They
are
going
to
get
divorced
even
if
not
immediately."
Story first published: Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 19:01 [IST]