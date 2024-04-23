Astrologer Venu Swamy Predicts Divorce For Lavanya Tripathi & Varun Tej, Tollywood's New Couple; Details HERE

Photo Credit:

Venu Swamy Predicts Divorce For Lavanya Tripathi & Varun Tej: Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are a private couple in Tollywood, who prefer to keep their personal life mostly under wraps. Their wedding which took place in Tuscany, Italy on November 1 enthralled their fans and friends. Post the wedding, Lavanya Tripathi moved to Varun Tej's house in Manikonda and has been living with her in-laws.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi first met on the sets of their 2016 film 'Mister,' directed by Srinu Vaitla. They shot the movie in Italy, therefore making the country special for the couple, who insisted and waited to get married in the picturesque locales in November. Their three-day wedding festivities took place at an 8th-century medieval village-turned-resort, which was indeed memorable for the wedding guests. They hosted two receptions back in India one at Hyderabad for the Tollywood fraternity and the other at Dehradun, Lavanya's home.

Before tying the knot, Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej have remained tight-lipped about their relationship rumours and avoided public appearances. When asked about their relationship status, they mentioned being only "good friends."

Varun Tej & Lavanya Tripathi To Get Divorced?

Astrologer Venu Swamy, who is popular for his predictions about Tollywood celebrities, especially their love, marriage, and relationship predictions, hit the headlines with his controversial comments. After Naga Chaitanya-Samantha, Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda, Prabhas, and Akhil Akkineni, Venu Swamy this time spoke about Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi.

Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej have been married for only six months now and the news about their alleged divorce is now causing a sensation. Venu Swamy said that the couple will soon call it quits and will not remain married. Their being together is a big miracle and their horoscopes don't look positive for a happy marriage. Many will criticize me and cuss me for my predictions but I have no personal issues with the couple or with anybody with whom I predicted the future. The Sukra and Garuda aspects of their horoscopes are weak and Lavanya Tripathi has a Guru dosha while Varun Tej has a Naga dosha. These doshas will have an impact on their lives individually and as a couple."

Speaking to a YouTube Channel called 'Cube TV,' Venu Swamy further added, "Both Lavanya and Varun Tej will head for a divorce due to the involvement of a woman in their family. They are going to get divorced even if not immediately."