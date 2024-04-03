Ayalaan Telugu OTT Release Date Fixed: Sivakarthikeyan-Rakul Preet's Film FINALLY Ready To Make Its Debut

Sivakarthikeyan's
Ayalaan
Telugu
OTT
Release
Date
Fixed:
Sivakarthikeyan's
recent
Pongal
release
Ayalaan,
a
science
fiction
comedy-drama
which
was
released
on
January
12
became
a
successful
film
by
making
about
Rs
96
Crore
at
the
box
office
worldwide.
The
movie
set
a
record
as
one
of
the
highest-grossing
films
of
the
year.
Rakul
Preet
Singh
played
the
film's
leading
lady.
Ayalaan
Premise
An
alien
lands
on
the
Earth.
It
then
finds
a
group
of
people
and
becomes
friends.
However,
a
group
of
scientists
try
to
seek
him
out
for
experiments.
Tamizh
is
a
farmer
and
comes
to
the
city
in
search
of
a
job.
He
then
befriends
an
alien
and
names
him
tattoo.
On
the
other
hand,
scientist
Aryan
(Sharad
Kelkar)
who
is
on
a
mission
to
develop
Nova
gas
as
an
alternative
to
the
fuel
uses
an
asteroid
called
Spark
to
extract
gas.
He
mines
it
out
without
nobody's
knowledge
and
Tattoo
lands
on
earth
to
prevent
this.
What
happens
next
is
all
about
Ayalaan.
Ayalaan
Telugu
OTT
Release
Date
The
movie
was
released
in
Telugu
two
weeks
after
its
Tamil
release
for
Pongal
2024.
The
Telugu
version
didn't
pay
off
well
at
the
box
office
but
Sivakarthikeyan
enjoys
a
decent
fanbase
and
market
in
the
two
Telugu
states.
The
movie
is
now
ready
to
make
its
digital
streaming
debut
at
last.
As
per
the
available
information,
the
Telugu
version
will
now
make
its
OTT
debut
on
the
Sun
Nxt
platform
from
April
19.
Ayalaan
Cast
This
science-fiction
comedy
film
stars
Sivakarthikeyan
as
Raghu,
Venkat
Senguttuvan
as
the
alien
with
Siddharth
dubbing
for
the
alien.
Rakul
Preet
Singh
played
the
role
of
Aditi,
the
female
lead.
The
movie
also
features
Isha
Koppikar
as
Eliza,
Bhanupriya
as
Raghu's
mother,
Sharad
Kelkar,
Yogi
Babu,
Karunakaran,
Bala
Saravanan,
Munishkanth,
George
Maryan,
Kothandam,
and
Semmalar
Aannam
among
others
in
important
roles.
Ayalaan
Crew
The
movie
was
written
and
directed
by
R
Ravikumar.
Kotapadi
J.
Rajesh
funded
the
production
under
his
KJR
Studios
in
association
with
Phantom
FX
Studios
and
Aadhi
Brahma
Productions.
Nirav
Shah
cranked
the
camera
and
Rubin
worked
as
the
editor.