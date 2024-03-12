Bhimaa Box Office Collection Day 5: Gopichand's Latest Fantasy Actioner Continues Steady Run; Details Inside

Bhimaa
Box
Office
Prediction
Day
5:
Bhimaa
is
the
latest
fantasy
cop
action
drama
featuring
Tollywood's
Macho
Man
Gopichand
as
the
protagonist.
The
movie
marks
the
debut
of
writer-director
A
Harsha.
The
movie,
which
has
supernatural
elements
to
a
serious
village-based
cop
actioner,
was
released
worldwide
on
March
8
on
the
occasion
of
Maha
Shivarathri.
Upon
its
theatrical
release,
the
movie
is
said
to
be
partly
entertaining
with
a
great
introduction,
interval,
pre-climax,
and
fantastic
climax
portions
woven
around
a
lousy
and
boring
love
track.
But,
Gopichand,
who
is
keen
on
scoring
a
decent
box
office
success
after
a
very
long
list
of
underwhelming
films,
Bhimaa
is
definitely
a
breather.
The
performances,
story,
and
Ravi
Basrur's
background
score
are
receiving
applause.
Malvika
Sharma
and
Priya
Bhavani
Shankar
are
the
film's
female
leads.
Bhimaa
Synopsis
In
a
small
town,
strange
and
mysterious
incidents
begin
to
occur
at
a
historical
temple.
A
cop
then
comes
into
the
picture
to
crack
it
down.
Bhimaa
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction
The
movie
on
its
release
day
is
expected
to
make
about
Rs
3
Crore,
according
to
trade
analysts.
The
movie
made
just
about
Rs
3
Crore
on
the
release
day
and
with
mixed
reactions
after
the
first
day,
the
figures
for
Gopichand's
Bhimaa
are
on
the
lower
side.
Check
out
the
day-wise
box
office
of
Bhimaa
below.
Day
1:
Rs
2.9
Crore
Day
2:
Rs
1.87
Crore
Day
3:
Rs
1.66
Crore
Day
4:
Rs
0.79
Crore
Day
5:
Rs
0.07
Crore
Total
5
Days
Collection:
Rs
7.29
Crore
Bhimaa
Cast
The
movie
stars
Gopichand,
Priya
Bhavani
Shankar,
Malvika
Sharma,
Vennela
Kishore,
Raghu
Babu,
Nassar,
Naresh,
Mukesh
Tiwari,
Chammak
Chandra,
Poorna,
Rohini,
and
Sarayu
among
others
in
key
roles.
Bhimaa
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
A
Harsha,
the
movie
was
bankrolled
by
KK
Radhamohan
under
his
Sri
Sathya
Sai
Arts
banners.
KGF
Chapter
1,
Chapter
2,
and
Salaar
fame
Ravi
Basrur
composed
the
film's
entire
background
score
and
music.
Swamy
J.
Gowda
and
Tammiraju
worked
as
the
film's
cinematographer
and
Editor,
respectively.