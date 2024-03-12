Bhimaa Box Office Collection Day 5: Gopichand's Latest Fantasy Actioner Continues Steady Run; Details Inside

Photo Credit:

Bhimaa Box Office Prediction Day 5: Bhimaa is the latest fantasy cop action drama featuring Tollywood's Macho Man Gopichand as the protagonist. The movie marks the debut of writer-director A Harsha. The movie, which has supernatural elements to a serious village-based cop actioner, was released worldwide on March 8 on the occasion of Maha Shivarathri. Upon its theatrical release, the movie is said to be partly entertaining with a great introduction, interval, pre-climax, and fantastic climax portions woven around a lousy and boring love track.

But, Gopichand, who is keen on scoring a decent box office success after a very long list of underwhelming films, Bhimaa is definitely a breather. The performances, story, and Ravi Basrur's background score are receiving applause. Malvika Sharma and Priya Bhavani Shankar are the film's female leads.

Bhimaa Synopsis

In a small town, strange and mysterious incidents begin to occur at a historical temple. A cop then comes into the picture to crack it down.

Bhimaa Box Office Collection Prediction

The movie on its release day is expected to make about Rs 3 Crore, according to trade analysts. The movie made just about Rs 3 Crore on the release day and with mixed reactions after the first day, the figures for Gopichand's Bhimaa are on the lower side. Check out the day-wise box office of Bhimaa below.

Day 1: Rs 2.9 Crore

Day 2: Rs 1.87 Crore

Day 3: Rs 1.66 Crore

Day 4: Rs 0.79 Crore

Day 5: Rs 0.07 Crore

Total 5 Days Collection: Rs 7.29 Crore

Bhimaa Cast

The movie stars Gopichand, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Malvika Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Raghu Babu, Nassar, Naresh, Mukesh Tiwari, Chammak Chandra, Poorna, Rohini, and Sarayu among others in key roles.

Bhimaa Crew

Written and directed by A Harsha, the movie was bankrolled by KK Radhamohan under his Sri Sathya Sai Arts banners. KGF Chapter 1, Chapter 2, and Salaar fame Ravi Basrur composed the film's entire background score and music. Swamy J. Gowda and Tammiraju worked as the film's cinematographer and Editor, respectively.