Bhimaa Box Office Collection Day 6: Gopichand's Dual Role Cop Action Fantasy Drama By A. Harsha Slows Down

Photo Credit:

Gopichand's Bhimaa Box Office Collection: Gopichand's latest fantasy action drama titled Bhimaa, written and directed by debutant A. Harsha, was released on March 8 on the occasion of Maha Shivarathri. Gopichand played a dual role in the film as Bhimaa and Rama. After the opening weekend, the movie's theatrical numbers are dropping.

Bhimaa stars Priya Bhavani Shankar and Malvika Sharma as the two female leads. Nassar played the film's antagonist. The movie's supernatural connect enticed the fans and audiences. Gopichand is getting praised for his performance, makeover, and ease. The film's initial portions, intermission, and climax are said to be a highlight, while the lousy love track disappointed a bit.

Bhimaa Synopsis

Bhimaa (Gopichand) is a quirky but sincere cop who irks the power-wielding man of Mahendragiri, Bhavani (Mukesh Tiwari). On the other hand, Bhimaa falls in love with a school teacher Vidya (Malvika Sharma) who respects Ravindra Varma (Nassar) for his ability to cure diseases among people with natural medicine. One day, Ravindra Varma asks Bhimaa for a favour and it changes Bhimaa's entire life.

Bhimaa Box Office Collection Prediction Day 6

The movie on its release day is expected to make about Rs 3 Crore, according to trade analysts. The movie made just about Rs 3 Crore on the release day and with mixed reactions after the first day, the figures for Gopichand's Bhimaa are on the lower side. Check out the day-wise box office of Bhimaa below.

Day 1: Rs 2.9 Crore

Day 2: Rs 1.87 Crore

Day 3: Rs 1.66 Crore

Day 4: Rs 0.79 Crore

Day 5: Rs 0.72 Crore

Day 6: Rs 0.14 Crore (may earn)

Total 6 Days Collection: Rs 8.08 Crore (approximately)

Bhimaa Cast

The movie stars Gopichand, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Malvika Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Raghu Babu, Nassar, Naresh, Mukesh Tiwari, Chammak Chandra, Poorna, Rohini, and Sarayu among others in key roles.

Bhimaa Crew

Written and directed by A Harsha, the movie was bankrolled by KK Radhamohan under his Sri Sathya Sai Arts banners. KGF Chapter 1, Chapter 2, and Salaar fame Ravi Basrur composed the film's entire background score and music. Swamy J. Gowda and Tammiraju worked as the film's cinematographer and Editor, respectively.