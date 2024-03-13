Bhimaa Box Office Collection Day 6: Gopichand's Dual Role Cop Action Fantasy Drama By A. Harsha Slows Down

Gopichand's
Bhimaa
Box
Office
Collection:
Gopichand's
latest
fantasy
action
drama
titled
Bhimaa,
written
and
directed
by
debutant
A.
Harsha,
was
released
on
March
8
on
the
occasion
of
Maha
Shivarathri.
Gopichand
played
a
dual
role
in
the
film
as
Bhimaa
and
Rama.
After
the
opening
weekend,
the
movie's
theatrical
numbers
are
dropping.
Bhimaa
stars
Priya
Bhavani
Shankar
and
Malvika
Sharma
as
the
two
female
leads.
Nassar
played
the
film's
antagonist.
The
movie's
supernatural
connect
enticed
the
fans
and
audiences.
Gopichand
is
getting
praised
for
his
performance,
makeover,
and
ease.
The
film's
initial
portions,
intermission,
and
climax
are
said
to
be
a
highlight,
while
the
lousy
love
track
disappointed
a
bit.
Bhimaa
Synopsis
Bhimaa
(Gopichand)
is
a
quirky
but
sincere
cop
who
irks
the
power-wielding
man
of
Mahendragiri,
Bhavani
(Mukesh
Tiwari).
On
the
other
hand,
Bhimaa
falls
in
love
with
a
school
teacher
Vidya
(Malvika
Sharma)
who
respects
Ravindra
Varma
(Nassar)
for
his
ability
to
cure
diseases
among
people
with
natural
medicine.
One
day,
Ravindra
Varma
asks
Bhimaa
for
a
favour
and
it
changes
Bhimaa's
entire
life.
Bhimaa
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction
Day
6
The
movie
on
its
release
day
is
expected
to
make
about
Rs
3
Crore,
according
to
trade
analysts.
The
movie
made
just
about
Rs
3
Crore
on
the
release
day
and
with
mixed
reactions
after
the
first
day,
the
figures
for
Gopichand's
Bhimaa
are
on
the
lower
side.
Check
out
the
day-wise
box
office
of
Bhimaa
below.
Day
1:
Rs
2.9
Crore
Day
2:
Rs
1.87
Crore
Day
3:
Rs
1.66
Crore
Day
4:
Rs
0.79
Crore
Day
5:
Rs
0.72
Crore
Day
6:
Rs
0.14
Crore
(may
earn)
Total
6
Days
Collection:
Rs
8.08
Crore
(approximately)
Bhimaa
Cast
The
movie
stars
Gopichand,
Priya
Bhavani
Shankar,
Malvika
Sharma,
Vennela
Kishore,
Raghu
Babu,
Nassar,
Naresh,
Mukesh
Tiwari,
Chammak
Chandra,
Poorna,
Rohini,
and
Sarayu
among
others
in
key
roles.
Bhimaa
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
A
Harsha,
the
movie
was
bankrolled
by
KK
Radhamohan
under
his
Sri
Sathya
Sai
Arts
banners.
KGF
Chapter
1,
Chapter
2,
and
Salaar
fame
Ravi
Basrur
composed
the
film's
entire
background
score
and
music.
Swamy
J.
Gowda
and
Tammiraju
worked
as
the
film's
cinematographer
and
Editor,
respectively.