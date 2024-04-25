Bhimaa Full Movie Leaked Online In HD For Free Download Immediately After OTT Release On Disney Plus Hotstar

Bhimaa
Full
Movie
Leaked
Online
After
Much-Awiated
OTT
Debut:
Bhimaa,
written
and
directed
by
A
Harsha,
who
made
his
Tollywood
debut
as
a
director
with
Macho
Man
Gopichand,
scored
a
decent
hit.
After
the
movie
hit
the
screens
on
March
8
amid
decent
buzz,
it
performed
above
average
at
the
box
office.
Starring
Gopichand
in
a
dual
role
with
Malvika
Sharma
and
Priya
Bhavani
Shankar,
the
movie
Bhimaa
gave
a
much-needed
respite
to
the
actor
at
the
box
office.
Bhimaa
Synopsis
Bhimaa
and
Ramaa
are
twins
who
get
separated
in
the
childhood.
Bhimaa
grows
up
to
become
a
stern
cop
while
Ramaa
is
a
Brahmin
priest.
Ramaa
gets
killed
along
with
her
girlfriend
and
when
Bhimaa
ends
up
in
the
village,
he
learns
of
his
twin
and
repents.
What
happens
next,
is
all
about
Bhimaa.
Bhimaa
fell
prey
to
the
hungry
piracy
mafia
after
it
hit
Disney
Plus
Hotstar
digital
streaming
platform
on
April
25.
The
illegal
websites
that
share
content
through
unscrupulous
sources
in
the
form
of
links
copied
the
entire
content
of
Bhimaa
movie,
after
the
OTT
release.
The
links
to
the
movie's
leaked
content
were
all
over
the
internet,
enabling
the
non-subscribers
of
the
digital
streaming
platform.
The
movie
is
also
available
for
streaming
in
Tamil
and
Malayalam,
alongside
Telugu.
Bhimaa
Cast
The
movie
stars
Gopichand,
Priya
Bhavani
Shankar,
Malvika
Sharma,
Vennela
Kishore,
Raghu
Babu,
Nassar,
Naresh,
Mukesh
Tiwari,
Chammak
Chandra,
Poorna,
Rohini,
and
Sarayu
among
others
in
key
roles.
Bhimaa
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
A
Harsha,
the
movie
was
bankrolled
by
KK
Radhamohan
under
his
Sri
Sathya
Sai
Arts
banners.
KGF
Chapter
1,
Chapter
2,
and
Salaar
fame
Ravi
Basrur
composed
the
film's
entire
background
score
and
music.
Swamy
J.
Gowda
and
Tammiraju
worked
as
the
film's
cinematographer
and
Editor,
respectively.
DISCLAIMER-
FILMIBEAT
doesn't
support
or
promote
piracy
as
it
is
a
criminal
offense
under
the
Copyright
Act
of
1957.
We
sincerely
request
you
to
not
participate
in
any
such
practice
or
encourage
piracy
in
any
form.