Bhimaa Full Movie Leaked Online In HD For Free Download Immediately After OTT Release On Disney Plus Hotstar

Bhimaa Full Movie Leaked Online After Much-Awiated OTT Debut:

Bhimaa, written and directed by A Harsha, who made his Tollywood debut as a director with Macho Man Gopichand, scored a decent hit. After the movie hit the screens on March 8 amid decent buzz, it performed above average at the box office. Starring Gopichand in a dual role with Malvika Sharma and Priya Bhavani Shankar, the movie Bhimaa gave a much-needed respite to the actor at the box office.

Bhimaa Synopsis

Bhimaa and Ramaa are twins who get separated in the childhood. Bhimaa grows up to become a stern cop while Ramaa is a Brahmin priest. Ramaa gets killed along with her girlfriend and when Bhimaa ends up in the village, he learns of his twin and repents. What happens next, is all about Bhimaa.

Bhimaa fell prey to the hungry piracy mafia after it hit Disney Plus Hotstar digital streaming platform on April 25. The illegal websites that share content through unscrupulous sources in the form of links copied the entire content of Bhimaa movie, after the OTT release. The links to the movie's leaked content were all over the internet, enabling the non-subscribers of the digital streaming platform. The movie is also available for streaming in Tamil and Malayalam, alongside Telugu.

Bhimaa Cast

The movie stars Gopichand, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Malvika Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Raghu Babu, Nassar, Naresh, Mukesh Tiwari, Chammak Chandra, Poorna, Rohini, and Sarayu among others in key roles.

Bhimaa Crew

Written and directed by A Harsha, the movie was bankrolled by KK Radhamohan under his Sri Sathya Sai Arts banners. KGF Chapter 1, Chapter 2, and Salaar fame Ravi Basrur composed the film's entire background score and music. Swamy J. Gowda and Tammiraju worked as the film's cinematographer and Editor, respectively.

DISCLAIMER- FILMIBEAT doesn't support or promote piracy as it is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We sincerely request you to not participate in any such practice or encourage piracy in any form.