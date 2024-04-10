Bhimaa OTT Release Date & Time Fixed: When & Where To Watch Gopichand-Priya Bhavani Shankar's Fantasy Drama

Photo Credit:

Gopichand's Bhimaa OTT Release On Disney Plus Hotstar:

Gopichand hit the screens with an action fantasy drama titled 'Bhimaa' in which he played a dual role. The movie was released on the occasion of Maha Shivarathri on March 8. Written and directed by Harsha, a Kannada director, the movie earned mixed response after the release.

The movie which was supposed to bring Gopichand back to his success track, also marks his second dual action drama after Goutham Nanda. The movie, however, did fairly well at the box office but didn't earn as much as it was expected. The movie stars Priya Bhavani Shankar and Malvika Sharma as the female lead actors.

Bhimaa Synopsis

In a small town, strange and mysterious incidents begin to occur at a historical temple. A cop then comes into the picture to crack it down.

Bhimaa and Ramaa are twins who get separated in the childhood. Bhimaa grows up to become a stern cop while Ramaa is a Brahmin priest. Ramaa gets killed along with her girlfriend and when Bhimaa ends up in the village, he learns of his twin and repents. What happens next, is all about Bhimaa.

Bhimaa OTT Release On Disney Plus Hotstar

At first, Gopichand's Bhimaa was said to hit the digital streaming platform Disney Plus Hotstar on April 5. However, the latest official information has it that the movie will release on Disney Plus Hotstar on the occasion of Ugadi on April 25.

Bhimaa Cast

The movie stars Gopichand, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Malvika Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Raghu Babu, Nassar, Naresh, Mukesh Tiwari, Chammak Chandra, Poorna, Rohini, and Sarayu among others in key roles.

Bhimaa Crew

Written and directed by A Harsha, the movie was bankrolled by KK Radhamohan under his Sri Sathya Sai Arts banners. KGF Chapter 1, Chapter 2, and Salaar fame Ravi Basrur composed the film's entire background score and music. Swamy J. Gowda and Tammiraju worked as the film's cinematographer and Editor, respectively.