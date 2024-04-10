Bhimaa OTT Release Date & Time Fixed: When & Where To Watch Gopichand-Priya Bhavani Shankar's Fantasy Drama

Gopichand's
Bhimaa
OTT
Release
On
Disney
Plus
Hotstar:
Gopichand
hit
the
screens
with
an
action
fantasy
drama
titled
'Bhimaa'
in
which
he
played
a
dual
role.
The
movie
was
released
on
the
occasion
of
Maha
Shivarathri
on
March
8.
Written
and
directed
by
Harsha,
a
Kannada
director,
the
movie
earned
mixed
response
after
the
release.
The
movie
which
was
supposed
to
bring
Gopichand
back
to
his
success
track,
also
marks
his
second
dual
action
drama
after
Goutham
Nanda.
The
movie,
however,
did
fairly
well
at
the
box
office
but
didn't
earn
as
much
as
it
was
expected.
The
movie
stars
Priya
Bhavani
Shankar
and
Malvika
Sharma
as
the
female
lead
actors.
Bhimaa
Synopsis
In
a
small
town,
strange
and
mysterious
incidents
begin
to
occur
at
a
historical
temple.
A
cop
then
comes
into
the
picture
to
crack
it
down.
Bhimaa
and
Ramaa
are
twins
who
get
separated
in
the
childhood.
Bhimaa
grows
up
to
become
a
stern
cop
while
Ramaa
is
a
Brahmin
priest.
Ramaa
gets
killed
along
with
her
girlfriend
and
when
Bhimaa
ends
up
in
the
village,
he
learns
of
his
twin
and
repents.
What
happens
next,
is
all
about
Bhimaa.
Bhimaa
OTT
Release
On
Disney
Plus
Hotstar
At
first,
Gopichand's
Bhimaa
was
said
to
hit
the
digital
streaming
platform
Disney
Plus
Hotstar
on
April
5.
However,
the
latest
official
information
has
it
that
the
movie
will
release
on
Disney
Plus
Hotstar
on
the
occasion
of
Ugadi
on
April
25.
Bhimaa
Cast
The
movie
stars
Gopichand,
Priya
Bhavani
Shankar,
Malvika
Sharma,
Vennela
Kishore,
Raghu
Babu,
Nassar,
Naresh,
Mukesh
Tiwari,
Chammak
Chandra,
Poorna,
Rohini,
and
Sarayu
among
others
in
key
roles.
Bhimaa
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
A
Harsha,
the
movie
was
bankrolled
by
KK
Radhamohan
under
his
Sri
Sathya
Sai
Arts
banners.
KGF
Chapter
1,
Chapter
2,
and
Salaar
fame
Ravi
Basrur
composed
the
film's
entire
background
score
and
music.
Swamy
J.
Gowda
and
Tammiraju
worked
as
the
film's
cinematographer
and
Editor,
respectively.