Bhimaa OTT Release Date & Time Fixed: When & Where To Watch Gopichand's Latest Dual Role Action Drama

Gopichand's Bhimaa Movie Will Stream On Disney Plus Hotstar: Bhimaa is the latest fantasy cop action drama featuring Tollywood's Macho Man Gopichand as the protagonist. The movie marks the debut of writer-director A Harsha. Gopichand is determined to come back to his success track after Ramabanam, with this movie Bhimaa, which is going to hit the screens on March 8 worldwide, on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

Bhimaa Synopsis

Bhimaa and Ramaa are twins who get separated in the childhood. Bhimaa grows up to become a stern cop while Ramaa is a Brahmin priest. Ramaa gets killed along with her girlfriend and when Bhimaa ends up in the village, he learns of his twin and repents. What happens next, is all about Bhimaa. In a small town, strange and mysterious incidents begin to occur at a historical temple. A cop then comes into the picture to crack it down.

Bhimaa OTT Release Date & Time

The movie's digital streaming rights were secured by Disney Plus Hotstar for a decent price and now that Bhimaa's theatrical run has come to an end, the movie is gearing up for a grand and much-awaited OTT debut. The movie will be dropped on the Disney Plus Hotstar OTT platform on April 25, according to the official update.

Bhimaa Cast

The movie stars Gopichand, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Malvika Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Raghu Babu, Nassar, Naresh, Mukesh Tiwari, Chammak Chandra, Poorna, Rohini, and Sarayu among others in key roles.

Bhimaa Crew

Written and directed by A Harsha, the movie was bankrolled by KK Radhamohan under his Sri Sathya Sai Arts banners. KGF Chapter 1, Chapter 2, and Salaar fame Ravi Basrur composed the film's entire background score and music. Swamy J. Gowda and Tammiraju worked as the film's cinematographer and Editor, respectively.