Bhimaa OTT Release Date & Time Fixed: When & Where To Watch Gopichand's Latest Dual Role Action Drama

Gopichand's
Bhimaa
Movie
Will
Stream
On
Disney
Plus
Hotstar:
Bhimaa
is
the
latest
fantasy
cop
action
drama
featuring
Tollywood's
Macho
Man
Gopichand
as
the
protagonist.
The
movie
marks
the
debut
of
writer-director
A
Harsha.
Gopichand
is
determined
to
come
back
to
his
success
track
after
Ramabanam,
with
this
movie
Bhimaa,
which
is
going
to
hit
the
screens
on
March
8
worldwide,
on
the
occasion
of
Maha
Shivaratri.
Bhimaa
Synopsis
Bhimaa
and
Ramaa
are
twins
who
get
separated
in
the
childhood.
Bhimaa
grows
up
to
become
a
stern
cop
while
Ramaa
is
a
Brahmin
priest.
Ramaa
gets
killed
along
with
her
girlfriend
and
when
Bhimaa
ends
up
in
the
village,
he
learns
of
his
twin
and
repents.
What
happens
next,
is
all
about
Bhimaa.
In
a
small
town,
strange
and
mysterious
incidents
begin
to
occur
at
a
historical
temple.
A
cop
then
comes
into
the
picture
to
crack
it
down.
Bhimaa
OTT
Release
Date
&
Time
The
movie's
digital
streaming
rights
were
secured
by
Disney
Plus
Hotstar
for
a
decent
price
and
now
that
Bhimaa's
theatrical
run
has
come
to
an
end,
the
movie
is
gearing
up
for
a
grand
and
much-awaited
OTT
debut.
The
movie
will
be
dropped
on
the
Disney
Plus
Hotstar
OTT
platform
on
April
25,
according
to
the
official
update.
Bhimaa
Cast
The
movie
stars
Gopichand,
Priya
Bhavani
Shankar,
Malvika
Sharma,
Vennela
Kishore,
Raghu
Babu,
Nassar,
Naresh,
Mukesh
Tiwari,
Chammak
Chandra,
Poorna,
Rohini,
and
Sarayu
among
others
in
key
roles.
Bhimaa
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
A
Harsha,
the
movie
was
bankrolled
by
KK
Radhamohan
under
his
Sri
Sathya
Sai
Arts
banners.
KGF
Chapter
1,
Chapter
2,
and
Salaar
fame
Ravi
Basrur
composed
the
film's
entire
background
score
and
music.
Swamy
J.
Gowda
and
Tammiraju
worked
as
the
film's
cinematographer
and
Editor,
respectively.