Bhoothaddam Bhaskar Narayana OTT Release Date & Time: Shiva Kandukuri's Thriller To Start Streaming From...

Bhoothaddam
Bhaskar
Narayana
OTT
Release
Date
Fixed
On
Aha
Video:
Bhoothaddam
Bhaskar
Narayana
is
the
latest
crime
thriller
that
deals
with
the
subject
of
a
serial
killer
and
an
interesting
investigation
by
the
protagonist.
Written
and
directed
by
Purushotham
Raaj,
the
movie
hit
the
screens
worldwide
on
March
1.
Bhoothaddam
Bhaskar
Narayana
Synopsis
The
movie
begins
with
the
mysterious
serial
murders
happening
at
the
Andhra
Pradesh
and
Karnataka
border.
The
victims
are
women,
whose
heads
are
beheaded
and
replaced
with
'Dishti
Bomma
(evil
head).'
Police
find
it
challenging
to
track
the
culprit
and
then
comes
the
story's
protagonist,
a
local
detective
called
Bhaskar
Narayana,
who
takes
it
upon
himself
to
solve
the
mystery.
Bhoothaddam
Bhaskar
Narayana
OTT
Release
Date
The
movie
which
earned
a
decent
response
at
the
box
office
after
its
theatrical
release
on
March
1
is
now
ready
to
enthrall
audiences
of
a
wider
range
through
its
OTT
debut.
Aha
Video
secured
the
digital
streaming
rights
to
Bhoothaddam
Bhaskar
Narayana
movie
and
it
will
be
ready
to
stream
from
March
22,
officially
reported
Aha.
Bhoothaddam
Bhaskar
Narayana
Cast
This
crime
thriller
stars
Shiva
Kandukuri,
Rashi
Singh,
Devi
Prasad,
Venkatesh
Kakumanu,
Surabhi
Santhosh,
Shafi,
and
a
bunch
of
other
new
actors
who
played
prominent
roles
in
the
movie.
Bhoothaddam
Bhaskar
Narayana
Crew
The
movie
was
written
and
directed
by
Purushotham
Raaj.
Sricharan
Pakala
and
Vijay
Bulganin
composed
the
film's
entire
background
score
and
music.
Garry
BH
worked
as
the
editor
for
this
movie
and
Goutham
G
wielded
the
camera.
Snehal
Jangala,
Karthik
Mudumbai,
and
Shashidhar
Kasi
bankrolled
the
movie
under
the
Million
Dreams
Creations
in
association
with
the
Vijaya
Saraaga
Productions
banner.
Story first published: Saturday, March 16, 2024, 12:42 [IST]