Bhoothaddam Bhaskar Narayana OTT Release Date & Time: Shiva Kandukuri's Thriller To Start Streaming From...

Bhoothaddam Bhaskar Narayana OTT Release Date Fixed On Aha Video: Bhoothaddam Bhaskar Narayana is the latest crime thriller that deals with the subject of a serial killer and an interesting investigation by the protagonist. Written and directed by Purushotham Raaj, the movie hit the screens worldwide on March 1.

Bhoothaddam Bhaskar Narayana Synopsis

The movie begins with the mysterious serial murders happening at the Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka border. The victims are women, whose heads are beheaded and replaced with 'Dishti Bomma (evil head).' Police find it challenging to track the culprit and then comes the story's protagonist, a local detective called Bhaskar Narayana, who takes it upon himself to solve the mystery.

Bhoothaddam Bhaskar Narayana OTT Release Date

The movie which earned a decent response at the box office after its theatrical release on March 1 is now ready to enthrall audiences of a wider range through its OTT debut. Aha Video secured the digital streaming rights to Bhoothaddam Bhaskar Narayana movie and it will be ready to stream from March 22, officially reported Aha.

Bhoothaddam Bhaskar Narayana Cast

This crime thriller stars Shiva Kandukuri, Rashi Singh, Devi Prasad, Venkatesh Kakumanu, Surabhi Santhosh, Shafi, and a bunch of other new actors who played prominent roles in the movie.

Bhoothaddam Bhaskar Narayana Crew

The movie was written and directed by Purushotham Raaj. Sricharan Pakala and Vijay Bulganin composed the film's entire background score and music. Garry BH worked as the editor for this movie and Goutham G wielded the camera. Snehal Jangala, Karthik Mudumbai, and Shashidhar Kasi bankrolled the movie under the Million Dreams Creations in association with the Vijaya Saraaga Productions banner.