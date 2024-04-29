Brahmamudi April 29 Episode Update: Kalyan Shocks Appu; Read The Full Story Inside

Brahmamudi
April
29
Episode
Update:
Anamika
gets
Appu
and
Kalyan
arrested
and
Prakasham
unleashes
his
anger
on
Dhanyam
aka
Dhanyalakshmi,
in
the
same
situation
saying,
"You
have
always
supported
and
covered
up
for
your
son
and
valued
your
daughter-in-law
more
which
led
to
your
arrest.
Now
you
have
no
other
way
out."
Meanwhile,
Aparna
Devi
also
scolds
Dhanyam
saying
"You
pampered
your
daughter-in-law
all
these
days.
Look
at
your
situation
now."
Angered
and
upset
with
the
situation
and
the
taunting
coming
from
her
family,
an
already
crying
Dhanyalakshmi
turns
to
her
daughter-in-law
Anamika,
and
asks,
"Anamika
I
supported
you
and
respected
you.
This
is
what
you
have
done
to
me."
Brahmamudi
Cast
This
highly
successful
serial
stars
Deepika
Rangaraju
as
Kavya
Duggirala,
Hamida
Khatoon
as
Swapna,
Maanas
Nagulapalli
as
Swaraj
Vardhan,
Nainisha
Rai,
and
Appu,
Sharmitha
Gowda
as
Rudrani,
Kiran
Kanth
as
Kalyan
Duggirala,
Srikar
Krishna
as
Rahul,
Sripriya
Shreekar
as
Aparna
Duggirala,
Sujatha
Reddy
as
Annapoorna,
and
Ragini
as
Meenakshi
among
others
who
played
important
roles
in
the
film.
Story first published: Monday, April 29, 2024, 11:22 [IST]