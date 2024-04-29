Brahmamudi April 29 Episode Update: Kalyan Shocks Appu; Read The Full Story Inside

Photo Credit:

Brahmamudi April 29 Episode Update: Anamika gets Appu and Kalyan arrested and Prakasham unleashes his anger on Dhanyam aka Dhanyalakshmi, in the same situation saying, "You have always supported and covered up for your son and valued your daughter-in-law more which led to your arrest. Now you have no other way out."

Meanwhile, Aparna Devi also scolds Dhanyam saying "You pampered your daughter-in-law all these days. Look at your situation now."

Angered and upset with the situation and the taunting coming from her family, an already crying Dhanyalakshmi turns to her daughter-in-law Anamika, and asks, "Anamika I supported you and respected you. This is what you have done to me."

Brahmamudi Cast

This highly successful serial stars Deepika Rangaraju as Kavya Duggirala, Hamida Khatoon as Swapna, Maanas Nagulapalli as Swaraj Vardhan, Nainisha Rai, and Appu, Sharmitha Gowda as Rudrani, Kiran Kanth as Kalyan Duggirala, Srikar Krishna as Rahul, Sripriya Shreekar as Aparna Duggirala, Sujatha Reddy as Annapoorna, and Ragini as Meenakshi among others who played important roles in the film.