Breathe OTT Release Date & Time Fixed: Nandamuri Chaitanya Krishna's Film Hits Aha Video On March 8

Breathe,
is
a
movie
featuring
Nandamuri
Chaitanya
Krishna,
who
acted
as
a
lead
in
several
films
until
2003.
Hailing
from
the
Nandamuri
family,
one
of
the
grandsons
to
the
legendary
former
Chief
Minister
of
Andhra
Pradesh,
Late
Nandamuri
Taraka
Rama
Rao,
Chaitanya
Krishna
made
his
comeback
to
the
entertainment
industry.
Breathe
was
released
theatrically
on
December
2,
2023.
The
movie
eventually
had
an
underwhelming
run
at
the
box
office
and
is
now
finally
going
to
make
its
OTT
debut.
Breathe
Synopsis
A
common
man
tries
to
prevent
the
murder
attempt
on
the
state's
Chief
Minister,
who
collapses
during
a
golf
game.
How
the
protagonist
teams
up
with
his
partner
for
the
mission,
is
all
about
Breathe.
Breathe
OTT
Release
Date
Fixed
On
Aha
Video
The
makers
of
the
film
as
well
as
the
Aha
Video
OTT
platform
have
officially
announced
the
movie's
digital
streaming
debut
date
on
March
8.
The
movie
is
now
available
to
stream
on
Aha
Video.
Breathe
Cast
The
movie
stars
Nandamuri
Chaitanya
Krishna,
Rajiv
Kumar
Aneja,
Jonas
David,
Keshav
Deepak,
Vennela
Kishore,
Madhu
Narayan,
Sriram
Reddy
Polasane,
Srs
Prasad,
Sanjay
Rath,
Sahasra
Reddy,
Aishani
Shetty,
and
Vaidika
Senjaliya
played
important
characters
in
the
film.
Breathe
Crew
The
movie
was
written
and
directed
by
Vamsi
Krishna
Akella.
Nandamuri
Jayakrishna
bankrolled
the
movie
under
his
Basavatarakaram
Creations
banner
in
association
with
Kanishk
Gupta
Presents.
Rakesh
Hosamani
cranked
the
camera
as
the
movie's
cinematographer
and
Mark
K
Robin
composed
the
entire
background
score
and
tunes.
Bonthala
Nageswar
Reddy
worked
as
the
film's
editor.