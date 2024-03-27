Megastar Chiranjeevi Champions Water Conservation in Bengaluru

Water
is
essential
for
life,
yet
it's
becoming
scarce,
especially
in
big
cities
like
Bengaluru.
Recognizing
this
critical
issue,
Tollywood's
Megastar
Chiranjeevi
has
taken
steps
to
raise
awareness
about
water
conservation.
Remarkably,
he
chose
to
do
this
in
Kannada,
reaching
out
to
a
wider
audience
with
a
vital
message.
Chiranjeevi
emphasizes
the
importance
of
building
homes
that
conserve
water,
sharing
his
own
efforts
as
an
example.
At
his
farmhouse
in
Bengaluru,
Chiranjeevi
has
constructed
20-36
feet
deep
recharge
pits.
These
pits
are
strategically
placed
to
collect
rainwater
runoff.
Each
pit
is
equipped
with
a
filtration
system
consisting
of
gravel,
pebbles,
stones,
coarse
sand,
and
river
sand.
This
setup
allows
water
to
filter
through
and
percolate
into
the
ground
slowly,
replenishing
deeper
aquifers.
By
sharing
this
information,
Chiranjeevi
hopes
to
inspire
others
to
adopt
similar
water
conservation
measures.
Chiranjeevi
also
practices
permaculture
at
his
farmhouse,
a
sustainable
farming
method
that
reduces
the
need
for
water.
This
approach
includes
mulching
with
dried
leaves
and
wood
chips
to
prevent
moisture
loss
and
choosing
plants
that
require
less
water.
These
techniques
contribute
to
efficient
rainwater
harvesting
and
the
creation
of
eco-friendly
homes
with
minimal
water
needs.
Through
his
actions
and
social
media
posts,
Chiranjeevi
aims
to
spread
the
word
on
the
importance
of
saving
water
for
future
generations.