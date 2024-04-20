Devara Part 1: Jr NTR To Groove With Pooja Hegde In Janhvi Kapoor-Starrer Actioner For A Special Song; Details

Photo Credit:

Devara Part 1: Jr NTR To Sizzle With Pooja Hegde For A Song? Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Koratala Siva's high-octane action drama, Devara, is now back in the headlines for an interesting update about the special song.

Jr NTR and Koratala Siva are keen on making Devara work and they have roped in the cast and technicians accordingly. Even before the film went on the floors, Anirudh Ravichander started composing the film's score and tunes. Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are making their south debut with the film, which is being made on a grand scale.

Devara Pre-Release Business Fetches A Bomb

The movie's digital streaming rights along with other pre-release business deals fetched about Rs 400 Crore, reportedly. The movie is gearing up for a grand theatrical release worldwide in five languages on October 10, this year.

Pooja Hegde To Sizzle In A Special Song

The latest update is that the makers of the film, NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts have approached Pooja Hegde for a special song. The actress, who also shared screenspace with Jr NTR in Trivirkam Srinivas' directorial super hit film 'Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava,' reportedly said okay. The official announcement is pending, however.

Devara Cast

The movie stars Jr NTR aka Tarak as Devara. Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are making their Telugu debut with Koratala Siva's directorial. Saif will be seen playing the role of Bhaira. In addition, the movie features seasoned actors: Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Sharma, Narain, Kalaiyarasan, Chaithra Rai, and Abhimanyu Singh among others playing important characters.

Devara Crew

Koratala Siva is the film's writer and director. Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Kosaraju Harikrishna are funding the project under their banners Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts. R Rathnavelu is cranking the camera, while A Sreekar Prasad is working on its editing. Anirudh Ravichander is on board to compose electrifying music and background score for Jr NTR.