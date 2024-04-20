Devara Part 1: Jr NTR To Groove With Pooja Hegde In Janhvi Kapoor-Starrer Actioner For A Special Song; Details

Devara
Part
1:
Jr
NTR
To
Sizzle
With
Pooja
Hegde
For
A
Song?
Jr
NTR,
Janhvi
Kapoor,
and
Koratala
Siva's
high-octane
action
drama,
Devara,
is
now
back
in
the
headlines
for
an
interesting
update
about
the
special
song.
Jr
NTR
and
Koratala
Siva
are
keen
on
making
Devara
work
and
they
have
roped
in
the
cast
and
technicians
accordingly.
Even
before
the
film
went
on
the
floors,
Anirudh
Ravichander
started
composing
the
film's
score
and
tunes.
Janhvi
Kapoor
and
Saif
Ali
Khan
are
making
their
south
debut
with
the
film,
which
is
being
made
on
a
grand
scale.
Devara
Pre-Release
Business
Fetches
A
Bomb
The
movie's
digital
streaming
rights
along
with
other
pre-release
business
deals
fetched
about
Rs
400
Crore,
reportedly.
The
movie
is
gearing
up
for
a
grand
theatrical
release
worldwide
in
five
languages
on
October
10,
this
year.
Pooja
Hegde
To
Sizzle
In
A
Special
Song
The
latest
update
is
that
the
makers
of
the
film,
NTR
Arts
and
Yuvasudha
Arts
have
approached
Pooja
Hegde
for
a
special
song.
The
actress,
who
also
shared
screenspace
with
Jr
NTR
in
Trivirkam
Srinivas'
directorial
super
hit
film
'Aravinda
Sametha
Veera
Raghava,'
reportedly
said
okay.
The
official
announcement
is
pending,
however.
Devara
Cast
The
movie
stars
Jr
NTR
aka
Tarak
as
Devara.
Bollywood
actors
Saif
Ali
Khan
and
Janhvi
Kapoor
are
making
their
Telugu
debut
with
Koratala
Siva's
directorial.
Saif
will
be
seen
playing
the
role
of
Bhaira.
In
addition,
the
movie
features
seasoned
actors:
Prakash
Raj,
Srikanth
Meka,
Shine
Tom
Chacko,
Murali
Sharma,
Narain,
Kalaiyarasan,
Chaithra
Rai,
and
Abhimanyu
Singh
among
others
playing
important
characters.
Devara
Crew
Koratala
Siva
is
the
film's
writer
and
director.
Sudhakar
Mikkilineni
and
Kosaraju
Harikrishna
are
funding
the
project
under
their
banners
Yuvasudha
Arts
and
NTR
Arts.
R
Rathnavelu
is
cranking
the
camera,
while
A
Sreekar
Prasad
is
working
on
its
editing.
Anirudh
Ravichander
is
on
board
to
compose
electrifying
music
and
background
score
for
Jr
NTR.