Devara Part 1: Karan Johar-AA Films Get Rights For North India Theatrical Distribution Of Jr. NTR's Film
The highly anticipated 'Devara: Part 1', starring NTR Jr, ramps up excitement with Dharma Productions and AA Films acquiring distribution rights for North India. The strategic partnership aims for a sensational release on October 10, 2024.
The
highly
anticipated
film
'Devara:
Part
1',
featuring
NTR
Jr,
has
been
making
waves
as
the
most
awaited
mass
entertainer
of
the
year.
In
a
significant
development,
Karan
Johar
of
Dharma
Productions
and
Anil
Thadani
from
AA
Films
have
secured
the
North
India
theatrical
distribution
rights.
This
collaboration
promises
to
amplify
the
excitement
surrounding
the
film's
release.
Karan
Johar
expressed
his
enthusiasm
on
social
media,
stating
his
honor
and
gratitude
for
being
a
part
of
'Devara'.
He
highlighted
the
partnership
for
the
North
India
theatrical
rights
as
a
milestone
for
the
next
significant
cinematic
experience
in
Indian
cinema.
The
'Devara'
team
also
shared
their
joy
in
teaming
up
with
Karan
Johar
and
AA
Films
for
the
film's
distribution
in
North
India.
They
eagerly
anticipate
a
sensational
release
on
October
10,
2024,
which
aligns
with
the
Eid
weekend.
Anil
Thadani's
AA
Films
echoed
the
sentiment
on
their
social
platforms,
sharing
their
excitement
for
the
collaboration.
'Devara:
Part
1'
is
directed
by
Koratala
Siva
and
is
set
to
be
released
in
two
parts.
The
first
chapter
is
scheduled
for
release
on
October
10,
2024.
Yuvasudha
Arts
and
NTR
Arts
are
producing
the
film,
with
Nandamuri
Kalyan
Ram
presenting
it.
The
music
for
the
film
is
composed
by
Anirudh
Ravichander,
with
R
Rathnavelu
overseeing
cinematography.
This
strategic
partnership
between
Dharma
Productions,
AA
Films,
and
the
'Devara'
team
marks
a
significant
step
in
bringing
the
film
to
a
broader
audience.
With
such
experienced
distributors,
'Devara:
Part
1'
is
set
to
make
a
substantial
impact
upon
its
release,
offering
a
cinematic
experience
that
audiences
across
North
India
eagerly
await.