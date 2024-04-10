Devara Part 1: Karan Johar-AA Films Get Rights For North India Theatrical Distribution Of Jr. NTR's Film

The highly anticipated film 'Devara: Part 1', featuring NTR Jr, has been making waves as the most awaited mass entertainer of the year. In a significant development, Karan Johar of Dharma Productions and Anil Thadani from AA Films have secured the North India theatrical distribution rights. This collaboration promises to amplify the excitement surrounding the film's release.



Karan Johar expressed his enthusiasm on social media, stating his honor and gratitude for being a part of 'Devara'. He highlighted the partnership for the North India theatrical rights as a milestone for the next significant cinematic experience in Indian cinema.

The 'Devara' team also shared their joy in teaming up with Karan Johar and AA Films for the film's distribution in North India. They eagerly anticipate a sensational release on October 10, 2024, which aligns with the Eid weekend.

Anil Thadani's AA Films echoed the sentiment on their social platforms, sharing their excitement for the collaboration.

'Devara: Part 1' is directed by Koratala Siva and is set to be released in two parts. The first chapter is scheduled for release on October 10, 2024. Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts are producing the film, with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram presenting it. The music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with R Rathnavelu overseeing cinematography.

This strategic partnership between Dharma Productions, AA Films, and the 'Devara' team marks a significant step in bringing the film to a broader audience. With such experienced distributors, 'Devara: Part 1' is set to make a substantial impact upon its release, offering a cinematic experience that audiences across North India eagerly await.