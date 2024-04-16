Devara Pre-Release Business: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's Film Closes A MAMMOTH Rs 400 Crore Deal? All We Know

Photo Credit:

Jr NTR's Devara Part 1 Pre-Release Business Is Rs 400 Crore?

Jr NTR's most awaited film, an intense action drama set against the backdrop of a coastal village, Devara, is grabbing the attention. Starring Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in their Tollywood and South Indian debuts. Written and directed by Koratala Siva, Devara will be released in two parts and the first part will hit the screens worldwide in five languages on October 10.

Expectations are beyond sky for this action film which is a make or break venture for the director. After the epic success and Oscars win of the SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR, Jr NTR is coming with Devara, which is estimated to live up to the hype. Koratala Siva and Jr NTR have delivered a successful film earlier, Janatha Garage.

Devara Part 1 Pre-Release Business Sets A Record!

As per the latest update, the pre-release business of this most prestigious film with a stellar cast fetched never-seen-before figures for a stand-alone film. In a report on AsianetTelugu, it was mentioned that this movie's non-theatrical business rights including satellite, digital rights, music, and dubbing were sold for a humongous Rs 400 Crore. The information is unofficial and if it is to be believed, Devara fetched not one but the entire movie budget of two films.

Devara Cast

The movie stars Jr NTR aka Tarak as Devara. Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are making their Telugu debut with Koratala Siva's directorial. Saif will be seen playing the role of Bhaira. In addition, the movie features seasoned actors: Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Sharma, Narain, Kalaiyarasan, Chaithra Rai, and Abhimanyu Singh among others playing important characters.

Devara Crew

Koratala Siva is the film's writer and director. Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Kosaraju Harikrishna are funding the project under their banners Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts. R Rathnavelu is cranking the camera, while A Sreekar Prasad is working on its editing. Anirudh Ravichander is on board to compose electrifying music and background score for Jr NTR.