Devara Pre-Release Business: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's Film Closes A MAMMOTH Rs 400 Crore Deal? All We Know

Jr
NTR's
Devara
Part
1
Pre-Release
Business
Is
Rs
400
Crore?
Jr
NTR's
most
awaited
film,
an
intense
action
drama
set
against
the
backdrop
of
a
coastal
village,
Devara,
is
grabbing
the
attention.
Starring
Janhvi
Kapoor
and
Saif
Ali
Khan
in
their
Tollywood
and
South
Indian
debuts.
Written
and
directed
by
Koratala
Siva,
Devara
will
be
released
in
two
parts
and
the
first
part
will
hit
the
screens
worldwide
in
five
languages
on
October
10.
Expectations
are
beyond
sky
for
this
action
film
which
is
a
make
or
break
venture
for
the
director.
After
the
epic
success
and
Oscars
win
of
the
SS
Rajamouli's
directorial
RRR,
Jr
NTR
is
coming
with
Devara,
which
is
estimated
to
live
up
to
the
hype.
Koratala
Siva
and
Jr
NTR
have
delivered
a
successful
film
earlier,
Janatha
Garage.
Devara
Part
1
Pre-Release
Business
Sets
A
Record!
As
per
the
latest
update,
the
pre-release
business
of
this
most
prestigious
film
with
a
stellar
cast
fetched
never-seen-before
figures
for
a
stand-alone
film.
In
a
report
on
AsianetTelugu,
it
was
mentioned
that
this
movie's
non-theatrical
business
rights
including
satellite,
digital
rights,
music,
and
dubbing
were
sold
for
a
humongous
Rs
400
Crore.
The
information
is
unofficial
and
if
it
is
to
be
believed,
Devara
fetched
not
one
but
the
entire
movie
budget
of
two
films.
Devara
Cast
The
movie
stars
Jr
NTR
aka
Tarak
as
Devara.
Bollywood
actors
Saif
Ali
Khan
and
Janhvi
Kapoor
are
making
their
Telugu
debut
with
Koratala
Siva's
directorial.
Saif
will
be
seen
playing
the
role
of
Bhaira.
In
addition,
the
movie
features
seasoned
actors:
Prakash
Raj,
Srikanth
Meka,
Shine
Tom
Chacko,
Murali
Sharma,
Narain,
Kalaiyarasan,
Chaithra
Rai,
and
Abhimanyu
Singh
among
others
playing
important
characters.
Devara
Crew
Koratala
Siva
is
the
film's
writer
and
director.
Sudhakar
Mikkilineni
and
Kosaraju
Harikrishna
are
funding
the
project
under
their
banners
Yuvasudha
Arts
and
NTR
Arts.
R
Rathnavelu
is
cranking
the
camera,
while
A
Sreekar
Prasad
is
working
on
its
editing.
Anirudh
Ravichander
is
on
board
to
compose
electrifying
music
and
background
score
for
Jr
NTR.