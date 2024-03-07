Dhanush D51 Title Release Date & Time: Sekhar Kammula's Film With Nagarjuna & Rashmika Glimpse To Be Out On...

Dhanush,
who
thrilled
his
fans
with
the
announcement
of
his
prestigious
second
directorial
Raayan,
is
now
ready
with
yet
another
hyped
film
which
caused
a
great
deal
of
intrigue.
Dhanush
and
Sekhar
Kammula's
collaboration
raised
eyebrows
and
now
that
Tollywood's
'Manmadhudu,'
Nagarjuna
Akkineni
joined
forces,
the
movie's
range
and
expectations
have
reached
beyond
the
sky.
The
news
sent
the
respective
fans
into
a
tizzy
and
since
both
the
actor's
previous
films
Captain
Miller
and
Naa
Saami
Ranga,
the
Sankranti
releases
did
great
at
the
box
office,
the
D
51
is
going
to
be
unpredictable
for
now.
This
is
the
first
time
National
Award-winning
writer-director
Sekhar
Kammula
is
joining
hands
with
Dhanush,
the
talent
powerhouse
along
with
the
veteran,
Nagarjuna.
The
movie
is
going
to
be
released
in
Telugu,
Tamil,
Malayalam,
Kannada,
and
Hindi.
After
making
the
movie
titled
Love
Story
with
Naga
Chaitanya
Akkineni,
Sekhar
Kammula
had
extensively
worked
on
this
project
and
it
finally
materialized
with
the
shooting
kick-starting
recently
in
February.
D
51
aka
DNS
Title
&
First
Look
On
March
8
This
interesting
collaboration
is
being
referred
to
as
D
51
or
DNS.
On
the
occasion
of
the
Maha
Sivarathri,
the
makers
of
this
crazy
film
have
decided
to
announce
the
film's
title
and
the
first
look
poster.
On
March
8,
the
title
and
first
look
will
be
dropped
at
4.05
PM,
reportedly.
DNS
Cast
The
movie
stars
Dhanush,
Nagarjuna
Akkineni,
Rashmika
Mandanna,
Saurav
Khurana,
and
Jim
Sarbh
among
others
in
pivotal
roles.
DNS
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Sekhar
Kammula,
the
movie
is
a
production
venture
under
the
Sree
Venkateswara
Cinemas
LLP
banner
helmed
by
Suniel
Narang
and
Puskur
Ram
Mohan
Rao
in
association
with
Sekhar
Kammula's
Amigos
Creations
Pvt
Ltd.
Devi
Sri
Prasad
was
roped
in
for
the
film's
entire
background
score
and
music.
DNS
also
marks
the
first
collaboration
of
Dhanush
with
Rashmika
Mandanna
and
Sekhar
Kammula.
Niketh
Bommi
is
on
board
for
the
film's
cinematography,
and
Ramakrishna
Sabbani
and
Monika
Nigotre
are
heading
the
Production
Design.