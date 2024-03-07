Dhanush D51 Title Release Date & Time: Sekhar Kammula's Film With Nagarjuna & Rashmika Glimpse To Be Out On...

Photo Credit:

Dhanush, who thrilled his fans with the announcement of his prestigious second directorial Raayan, is now ready with yet another hyped film which caused a great deal of intrigue. Dhanush and Sekhar Kammula's collaboration raised eyebrows and now that Tollywood's 'Manmadhudu,' Nagarjuna Akkineni joined forces, the movie's range and expectations have reached beyond the sky.

The news sent the respective fans into a tizzy and since both the actor's previous films Captain Miller and Naa Saami Ranga, the Sankranti releases did great at the box office, the D 51 is going to be unpredictable for now.

This is the first time National Award-winning writer-director Sekhar Kammula is joining hands with Dhanush, the talent powerhouse along with the veteran, Nagarjuna. The movie is going to be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

After making the movie titled Love Story with Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Sekhar Kammula had extensively worked on this project and it finally materialized with the shooting kick-starting recently in February.

D 51 aka DNS Title & First Look On March 8

This interesting collaboration is being referred to as D 51 or DNS. On the occasion of the Maha Sivarathri, the makers of this crazy film have decided to announce the film's title and the first look poster. On March 8, the title and first look will be dropped at 4.05 PM, reportedly.

DNS Cast

The movie stars Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna, Saurav Khurana, and Jim Sarbh among others in pivotal roles.

DNS Crew

Written and directed by Sekhar Kammula, the movie is a production venture under the Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP banner helmed by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao in association with Sekhar Kammula's Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd. Devi Sri Prasad was roped in for the film's entire background score and music.

DNS also marks the first collaboration of Dhanush with Rashmika Mandanna and Sekhar Kammula. Niketh Bommi is on board for the film's cinematography, and Ramakrishna Sabbani and Monika Nigotre are heading the Production Design.